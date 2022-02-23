OrderWork announces partnership with Yale to provide smart product installation

DUNSTABLE, England, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrderWork, a leading provider of installation services across the UK has announced its partnership with Yale, a global giant in door access and security solutions. The two companies have joined forces to provide Yale's customers with on-site installation services for its smart product range.

218 million smart products were bought by UK consumers in 2020, an increase of 22% on the previous year.[1] The trend to request an installation service on the back of a smart product purchase has resulted in OrderWork growing its workforce to 6,500+ engineers and installation technicians. Today's partnership marks an official start for Yale to provide customers with a superior product + service purchase combination.

James Anderton, CEO of OrderWork said, "We're delighted to add a world-famous brand to our already impressive stable of partnerships, which includes Currys, Samsung and Amazon. Often customers prefer to have technology products installed by professionals for peace of mind. Yale's customers can now buy high quality security and locking solutions knowing that the installation will be carried out by skilled technicians."

Duncan Chamberlain, Managing Director at Yale UK said, "The appetite among consumers for smart, connected products has dramatically increased. Our range of products is designed to offer reassurance to customers, of which correct installation is an important part. We're delighted to partner with OrderWork and provide customers with quality products, backed by quality services."

Customers interested in purchasing installation services for Yale products are advised to visit the website, www.yalehome.co.uk . Tradespeople that are interested in joining OrderWork's growing network should visit https://my.orderwork.co.uk/register/

Notes to Editors:

Yale

For 181 years, Yale has been leading the security market with products that protect people and places.

We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, package deliveries and more.

Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions.

OrderWork

Founded in 2003, OrderWork was built on the recognition that retailers needed to differentiate their brands in an expanding online market. With access to OrderWork's white-label team of service professionals, retailers can offer customers nationwide installation services through OrderWork's Delivery Network.

OrderWork's continual investment in installation services allows its partners to achieve long-term sustainable growth, capitalising on growing trends and new technology.

