Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFRW ISIN: SE0012116390 Ticker-Symbol: NEB 
Frankfurt
23.02.22
08:06 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,720
+2,48 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,06030,34011:51
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 10:41
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Nordic Entertainment Group AB on STO Corporate Bonds (91/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Nordic
Entertainment Group AB with effect from 2022-02-24. Last day of trading is set
to 2026-02-13. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045502
NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.