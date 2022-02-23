Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2021 is from today available at the company's website, www.spagonanomedical.se.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se.

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

