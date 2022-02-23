New support for Amazon EKS enables partners to scale backup rapidly without complex scripting

Redstor, a category-leading data management and SaaS protection company, today launched a new service aimed at transforming how managed and cloud service providers (MSPs and CSPs) protect Kubernetes environments in AWS. By adding support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), a managed container service for handling applications in the cloud or on-premise, Redstor partners can eliminate complex scripting and scale customer backups simply and rapidly.

Redstor's smart data management platform allows IT administrators of all levels not just Kubernetes experts to protect and recover data in minutes, including within clusters. Traditional, machine-based backups were not designed for modern, container-based applications. To recover these quickly, service providers previously had to deploy a separate Kubernetes solution to backup not only applications, but configurations, as well.

James Griffin, Chief Product Officer at Redstor, said, "There's no longer a need to bolt together multiple solutions. And unlike other highly complex services that require error-prone scripting and aren't multi-tenanted, our backup empowers users with easy scalability and ongoing management. There's not even a need to switch between interfaces Redstor provides just a single, intuitive app that minimizes tasks with intelligent automation. This all provides MSPs with the increased potential to make high margins fast at scale."

Redstor's support for Amazon EKS follows the success of an Azure Kubernetes Service announced last year. Purpose-built for IT service providers, Redstor enables centralised management and protection of not just containerized environments, but other legacy infrastructure, SaaS platforms, Azure machines, Google Workspace and M365 workloads.

With Redstor, service providers can:

Manage multiple accounts with a single, multi-tenant solution, purpose-built for cloud partners to deliver an integrated backup experience with unparalleled ease of use;

The unveiling of the new Redstor service follows the company's investment from Bregal Milestone, Europe's leading capital firm dedicated to high-growth technology companies. The funding will accelerate development of Redstor's AI-enabled platform and fuel its international expansion into the United States.

For further information on Redstor backup for Kubernetes, please visit www.redstor.com.

About Redstor

Redstor is a disruptive data management SaaS business that has created a smart, cloud-native platform, delivering rapid protection of data residing on infrastructure and in a wide array of SaaS applications. Purpose-built for the Channel and trusted by more than 40,000 clients, Redstor's mission is to make data management simple, smart and safe. For more information, visit www.redstor.com.

