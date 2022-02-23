British start-up Gravitricity secured funds from the UK Department of Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to build its second gravity-based storage project. The feasibility study is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.Scottish start-up Gravitricity has secured a £912,000 grant from the UK Department of Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to build a 4 MWh gravity-based storage facility on an unspecified brownfield site in the United Kingdom. "The feasibility project will complete in late 2022 and will provide the information required to commence the build of the full-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...