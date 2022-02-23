Citi awarded Northern Ireland Employer of the Year

Citi named a Top 100 LGBTQ+ Employer, ranking 11th out of 403 organisations

Citi Pride Network in Belfast and London named as part of the High Commended Employee Network Group

Citi has been named among the UK's Top 100 most inclusive employers by Stonewall, the world's second-largest LGBTQ+ charity. Citi also received a Gold Employer Award as well as being named Northern Ireland Employer of the Year. Stonewall's Top 100 employers List ranks organisations on their efforts and commitment to creating welcoming environments for their lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer staff and Citi ranked 11th out of 403 organisations.

James Bardrick, Citi Country Officer for the UK, said "We are extremely grateful to Stonewall for the recognition of our efforts to improve workplace inclusion and support for LGBTQ+ employees and the wider community. The Gold Award and continued high placement in Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index reflects how passionately we feel about these issues across the whole of Citi and our focus on striving to make Citi a great place to work for everyone."

Alan Houmann, EMEA Head Government Affairs and EMEA Pride Affinity Lead, said "Stonewall's research shows the awful findings that more than a third of LGBTQ+ staff (35 per cent) hide who they are at work, while one in five (18 per cent) have been the target of negative comments because they're LGBTQ+. As a global financial institution, we are doubling down on our efforts to promote more welcoming workplaces, share best practice and collaborate with our networks for greater levels of LGBTQ+ inclusion across the world."

Liz Ward, Director of Programmes at Stonewall (she/her) said: "We spend so much of our time at work, and our career can be a huge part of how we define ourselves. Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should be able to be themself at work. From understanding how HR policies, such as parental leave, will affect them, to being reassured that they can speak openly about their lives and partners at the coffee machine, the impact of inclusive workplaces can be life-changing.

"It's fantastic that Citi has gained the Gold Award for their efforts and commitment to creating an inclusive work environment, and we look forward to seeing and supporting the rest of their inclusion journey."

Hannah McNamara, Data Analyst and Citi Belfast Pride Network Co-Chair and Kayus Fernander, Senior Vice President, Global Clearing Financial Institutions, and long-standing member of Citi's London Pride Network Steering Committee were also named as Stonewall Changemakers of the Year for their tireless work to shift mindsets and provide leadership in enabling important discussions and promoting cultural changes at an organizational level.

Denise Cole, EMEA Head of Inclusion Diversity, said, "At Citi, we are incredibly proud of our Stonewall ranking this year. We are also delighted to be named Northern Ireland Employer of the Year and to have two colleagues receive the Changemaker of the Year awards. All this is testament to the effort and dedication that has been put in to create a culture where all of our employees can feel valued for who they are and to bring their true selves to work."

The Stonewall Top 100 Employers list is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a powerful benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. Further details on the Index can be found on the Stonewall website, as well as further information about the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: https://blog.citigroup.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Stonewall

Stonewall is the UK's leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, working to create a world where every lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person is free to be themselves wherever they are.

It was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who wanted to break down barriers to equality. Stonewall continues to campaign on LGBT Equality, as well as work with employers and schools to create environments which allow LGBTQ+ people to thrive.

For more information on Stonewall's work with organisations, through it's Diversity Champions programme, and some of the press coverage during summer 2021 please see our FAQs here.

To get involved visit us at www.stonewall.org.uk Registered charity number 1101255

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005712/en/

Contacts:

Francesco Meucci

+44 207 508 0717

francesco.meucci@citi.com