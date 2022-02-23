All 23 Bacardi production sites worldwide achieve Great Place to Work certification

Family-owned spirits company's culture of respect and fairness praised by team of almost 4,000 Global Operations employees

Bacardi is celebrating achieving the internationally-recognized Great Place to Work certification at all its production sites worldwide, as its Global Operations team of almost 4,000 employees praise the family atmosphere, positive work-life balance and exceptional facilities.

The family-owned spirits company has 23 manufacturing sites across 10 countries, where its portfolio of iconic premium brands including BACARDÍ rum, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINIvermouth, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, and DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky are crafted, blended, aged and bottled, ready to be enjoyed in more than 170 countries around the world.

"Bacardi is truly a dynamic, exciting place to work, and I couldn't be prouder to see that recognized with this certification," comments Jean-Marc Lambert, SVP Global Operations, Bacardi."At Bacardi, we celebrate the passion, commitment and expertise of everyone in Global Operations from our Master Blenders to our experts in botanicals, blending, aging, bottling and packaging design, and of course our amazing supply chain team who work together to craft our beautiful drinks."

Bacardi employees surveyed by Great Place to Work praised the company's culture of respect and fairness, with high scores reflecting how all employees are treated equally. The sense of family at Bacardi, a reflection of the company's 160 years of family ownership, was highlighted with camaraderie scoring highly.

Meanwhile, 92% said they are proud to tell others they work for Bacardi, and 87% feel good about the many ways the company contributes to local communities. Bacardi invests in Corporate Responsibility initiatives that set goals for a safer, brighter, and greener future for all; focusing on doing the right thing by its consumers, employees, business partners, the communities where it operates, and the environment.

The Bacardi sites now holding Great Place to Work certification include the home of MARTINI, in Pessione, Italy; the BACARDÍ rum distillery known as 'The Cathedral of Rum' in Cataño, Puerto Rico; the PATRÓN Hacienda in Jalisco, and the home of CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, Tultitlán both in Mexico; the Bacardi Global Operations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland; the home of GREY GOOSE vodka, and Château de Cognac where D'USSÉ and BARON OTARD cognacs are produced both in France; and for the second year running, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery in England, the company's Glasgow-based operations centre and 100-acre blending and maturation centre, Poniel, and all five Bacardi-owned Scotch whisky distilleries Aberfeldy, Aultmore, Craigellachie, Macduff and Royal Brackla.

The Great Place to Work certification follows the recent news that Bacardi has been named by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Employers"

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

