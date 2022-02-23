Learning Management System Market Size Worth $50.99Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 19.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Learning Management System Market Size is expected to grow from $14.89 Bn in 2021 to $50.99 Bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Learning Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training, and Others), and End-User (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate)". The Learning Management System Market Growth is driven by the rise in adoption of e-learning across institutions and integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, adoption of immersive learning with virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification and implementation of BYOD in enterprises are presenting significant potential for the future growth of the market players.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 14,895.17 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 50,995.16 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 155 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment Mode, Delivery Mode, and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Learning Management System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone, D2L Corporation, Docebo, International Business Machines Corporation, itslearning AS, LTGplc, Hurix, SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global learning management system market and its ecosystem.

In August 2021, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P, a leading private equity firm, acquired Cornerstone with an investment worth US$ 5.2 billion. They will benefit from Clearlake's operating capabilities, capital support, deep sector expertise, and strong track record with software platform investments.

In February 2021, Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) acquired Bridge, a learning, performance, and skills development platform for mid-enterprise organizations.

The current learning analytics landscape has dramatically expanded, especially for higher education. When students engage in gamified events, they can learn and practice better. Gaming features help create a fun and productive learning experience for learners. The implementation of gamification is most widespread in e-learning platforms meant for K-12 level students. According to an article published by EducationWorld in December 2019, STEPapp had launched India's first-of-its-kind Gamified Learning EdTech app intending to revolutionize K-12 education in the country. Further, since the introduction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into education, the class learning experience has undergone a tremendous transformation. While VR provides a built reality, AR provides a real image with an improved view. Thus, a surge in the integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification technologies across educational institutions offer better academic results is creating demand for LMS platforms to support their implementation. This is generating opportunities for the future growth of the learning management system market.

Learning Management System Market: Deployment Mode Overview

Based on deployment mode, the learning management system market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment accounted for the larger market share and is the fastest-growing segment due to the high demand compared to the on-premise learning management system. The cloud segment generates the majority of the demand since it is comparatively less expensive due to the strong network infrastructure in developed countries. In addition, the cloud-based learning management system vendors are highly focused on developing a high-level security patch to eliminate the risk of cyberattacks. This factor also creates significant demand from the end-users, driving the learning management system market.

