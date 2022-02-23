DJ HC Semitek cooperates with AIXTRON on Micro LED display technology / Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders AIXTRON's AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C, enabling MOCVD solutions for the increasing demand

HC Semitek cooperates with AIXTRON on Micro LED display technology

Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders AIXTRON's AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C, enabling MOCVD solutions for the increasing demand for RGB Micro LEDs / Micro LED technology is a game changer for the display industry

Herzogenrath/Germany, February 23, 2022

Herzogenrath/Germany, February 23, 2022 - Micro LED technology is on the verge of revolutionizing the display industry. The market demand for self-emissive Micro LEDs in the primary colors (RGB: red, green and blue) begins to rise strongly. HC Semitek, a leading enterprise of the semiconductor technology, will use AIXTRONs Planetary Systems to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.

For this purpose, the Chinese chipmaker now relies on the AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) and AIX G5+ C MOCVD systems from AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. All AIX 2800G4-TM (IC2) and AIX G5+ C tools will feature a configuration of 8x6 inches and have been shipped in Q4/ 2021.

Micro LED technology is a game changer for the display industry

HC Semitek is positioning itself for Micro LED technology, a strong emerging market and game changer for the display industry. This groundbreaking technology enables unmatched pixel resolution, superior display quality and more important much higher current efficacy than existing display technologies. To achieve these benefits, the next generation of LED displays will require millions of micron-range LEDs to be transferred onto one single display, which has urged LED suppliers to develop new mass transfer technologies.

To enable this, large arrays of LED are taken directly from the processed LED wafers, making any upfront wafer binning or sorting of defective chips obsolete. Consequently, it is essential that all epitaxial wafers produced have very tight wavelength distribution and very low level of defects on their surfaces, calling for innovative and new MOCVD approaches.

The Planetary System of AIXTRON features a wafer-level control of the film surface temperature during the epitaxial process. This warrants a very accurate control of the Indium incorporation into the Multi-Quantum Wells (MQW), which will ultimately define the wavelength consistency among all produced wafers. Cassette-to-cassette automation coupled with in-situ cleaning ensure that no particle will contaminate the films during handling or the epitaxy processing.

"AIXTRON has been our trustable and reliable partner for MOCVD solutions over the past 15 years. We are delighted to now strengthen our cooperation in the area of Micro LED products. AIXTRON's Planetary Technology has been well proven for the best uniformity and low particle performance. We believe this is a key step for the commercialization of Micro LEDs and will reinforce HC Semitek's leading position in the Display Market," says Dr. Jianhui Zhou, CEO of HC Semitek.

"We are very pleased that HC Semitek, as the key player in the market, has selected our AIXG5+ C and AIX2800G4-TM systems for their further development of Micro LED production processes. We are looking forward to supporting the acceleration of the roll out of Micro LEDs for displays. Micro LED technology is disrupting the existing display ecosystem embracing methods and approaches only seen in the semiconductor industry. Our Planetary Technology platform solutions perfectly fulfill these stringent epitaxial requirements," says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), TriJet(R)

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

