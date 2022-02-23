Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX and Medtronic Sign First Contract with Ontario Hospital

Healthcare collaboration's first Remote Patient Monitoring deployment with St. Mary's General Hospital for Virtual COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) program

First joint deployment for Cloud DX and Medtronic since their announcement of a strategic collaboration

Hospital contract with St. Mary's General hospital in Kitchener, Ontario

Initial deployment to support Pulmonary Rehab, with growth into other practices in the hospital

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, and its partner Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of global healthcare leader Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), signed their first joint Remote Patient Monitoring contract. The contract will support Virtual Care delivery at St. Mary's General Hospital, in Kitchener, Ontario, and will commence with an initial deployment for the hospital's COPD Activation Program. The program will support pulmonary COPD rehab patients with online education and rehab therapy sessions twice a week over a four-week period. The contract comes as Cloud DX gains recognition as a leader in providing pulmonary therapy support and reports multiple high satisfaction ratings.

"We are pleased to announce this traction in our partnership with Cloud DX, the first of many contracts together. In our commitment to developing the virtual healthcare pathway, we are thrilled to work with Cloud DX and innovative hospitals, such as St. Mary's General Hospital," said Jessica Rudd, Director New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada. "Virtual Care is a key component in the future of healthcare; it enhances many aspects of healthcare delivery from post-surgical support to at-home pulmonary rehab. It can bring patients and care teams closer together, improves patient outcomes, and helps to address our overloaded healthcare system. We look forward to supporting St. Mary's in delivering these benefits and growing our relationship together."

"Innovation is a priority at St. Mary's Hospital. Embracing new ways to deliver healthcare is important for our patients, staff, as well as the broader community. Innovations like Virtual Care delivery improves patient outcomes, and lowers hospitalization rates and re-admissions," added Sarah Farwell, Director, Strategy, Innovation and Communications at St. Mary's General Hospital. "As a direct result, it can alleviate burden on our hospital system, as well as help patients and their care teams better manage their condition and keep them well in the community. We anticipate these types of outcomes for patients of the pulmonary COPD rehab program, by partnering with our vendor of choice, Cloud DX and Medtronic. Patients love the easy-to-use technology. Our clinical team appreciates the thoughtfully developed clinician dashboard which eases workload and facilitates patient compliance. We're excited to be making strides in our goals to innovate healthcare, with healthtech leaders like Cloud DX and Medtronic."

"As a Kitchener based MedTech company, it is exciting to support a local hospital. With St. Mary's we will begin with the COPD Activation Program. This innovative program will offer online education and therapy sessions all via our Connected Health platform. It is clear this partnership between two renowned providers of healthcare services is an indication of things yet to come - especially when looking into how much more Virtual Care we can expect moving forward," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. Learn more at www.medtronic.ca.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

About St. Mary's General Hospital:

Located in the heart of Kitchener, Ontario, St. Mary's known provincially and nationally as a leader in innovation, patient safety, and patient satisfaction. It is the second-largest acute care hospital in the St. Joseph's Health System and a Regional Cardiac Care and Thoracic Centre. St. Mary's proudly serves the residents of Waterloo, Wellington County, and extends its reach to Dufferin, Grey-Bruce and beyond.

St. Mary's is a Top 100 Forbes Canada's Top Employers with a dedicated, talented and passionate team of nearly 2,000 staff, physicians and volunteers. This team provides high-quality, compassionate care to hundreds of thousands of patients and families every year in our core areas of clinical focus:

Cardiac Care (Regional Cardiac Centre)

Respiratory Care (Level 1 Thoracic Surgery Centre)

Outpatient (Day) Surgery

General Medicine

24/7 Emergency Care

Learn more about Our Mission, Values & History and the future of care at St. Mary's.

