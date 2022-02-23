Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Increase in Credit Facility to C$11 million and Extension of C$6 million Promissory Notes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity enabling industry-leading performance, today announced that its credit facility has been increased from C$7 million to C$11 million to support its sales growth. In addition, it has extended the term to maturity of its $6 million promissory notes with a Canadian financial institution from July 1, 2022 to December 21, 2022. As consideration for these amendments, Electrovaya has paid a renewal fee of C$400,000, paid in shares to the financial institution.

"We are very pleased with the essentially non-dilutive support our lender has provided to us," said Richard P Halka, Executive Vice President and CFO of Electrovaya. "We believe the increased $11 million revolving credit facility will support our objective of about 130% revenue growth, for the 2022 fiscal year, barring unforeseen circumstances."

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, revenue and revenue growth forecasts and in particular the 130% revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 . Forward-looking statements can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors and assumptions are applied in making forward looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Statements with respect to the Company's intention to repay the promissory notes by the amended maturity date are based on an assumption that the Company will be able to repay the promissory notes by the amended maturity date. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to macroeconomic effects on the Company and its business, the Company's liquidity and cash availability in excess of its operational requirements, and the ability to generate and sustain sales orders. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2021 under "Risk Factors", and in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Qualitative And Quantitative Disclosures about Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Revenue growth forecasts herein constitute future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks (collectively, "FOFI"), and generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above under "Forward-Looking Statements". Although management believes such assumption to be reasonable, a number of such assumptions are beyond the Company's control and there can be no assurance that the assumptions made in preparing the FOFI will prove accurate. FOFI is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's future performance, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The FOFI does not purport to present the Company's financial condition in accordance with IFRS, and it is expected that there may be differences between actual and forecasted results, and the differences may be material. The inclusion of the FOFI in this news release disclosure should not be regarded as an indication that the Company considers the FOFI to be a reliable prediction of future events, and the FOFI should not be relied upon as such.

