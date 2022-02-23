Malmö, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Volt Inu is delighted to announce the release of their revolutionary Play-to-Earn (P2E) game scheduled for launch in early March. The Volt Inu team believes that P2E gaming will be huge in the booming crypto market. As such, they have developed an exciting game that is aimed at every project, including meme coins, altcoins and NFTs.

The goal is to leverage the game's in-built mechanics to promote $VOLT to every existing crypto community. The P2E platform aims to bring a brand-new utility to the $VOLT token while delivering additional innovation to the GameFi sector.

The Volt Inu game is built to be original and as close to the people as possible, allowing players across the blockchain space to race on behalf of their chosen project. The winning projects will earn a buyback & burn after each round, adding more value to their respective communities.

Top performers will also bring points to their crypto projects, helping the platform capture the attention of the community and climb up the Volt Inu rankings.

The Volt Inu Growth and Latest Achievements

The cross-chain platform has registered crazy figures in just 2 months, amassing 19K+ holders and a flourishing NFT portfolio featuring 128 rare digital collectibles added to the Volt Inu vault.

In a relatively short period, the project developers have managed to buy back 160 ETH worth of $VOLT tokens. Only 1,000 spots are left before the biggest $VOLT buyback & burn that will see $200,000 worth of coins taken out of circulation forever.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu is a hyper-deflationary token that enables $VOLT holders to invest in stablecoins, altcoins, NFTs, and earn passive staking and farming income.

Join $VOLT to be part of the project's vision to gamify crypto with its engaging and addictive P2E game that brings real utility to players beyond just recreational purposes.

