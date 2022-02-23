Toby will lead the financial management of Ontic and play a key role in driving our future strategic priorities forward as we continue to expand

Ontic the leading manufacturer of OEM pedigree parts and provider of MRO services for established aircraft in the commercial, military, business aviation, and rotorcraft market has today announced the appointment of Toby Woolrych as CFO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005613/en/

Toby Woolrych appointed as Ontic CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Toby joins Ontic with over 30 years of experience in financial and business management, having most recently been a CFO at Renewi plc for nearly 10 years. Prior to that, Toby's extensive financial experience spans CFO roles at Consort Medical plc and Acta SpA, as well as other positions at Johnson Matthey plc.

Gareth Hall, CEO of Ontic, said: "We are delighted to welcome Toby to Ontic. He will bring a broad range of valuable business experience to our team in addition to a proven track record as CFO. I believe that Toby will be a key part of our talented team as we continue to establish Ontic as a leading and fast-growing provider of essential services both to our licensors and to our aviation customers."

With a breadth of expertise in international M&A, global business operations and strategy, Toby will be a key driving force behind Ontic's future expansion and fast growth.

Talking of his new appointment at Ontic, Toby said: "I am really excited to be joining Ontic as CFO in April. Ontic has a unique business model providing an essential service to the world's aircraft operators and its supply chain. The business has ambitious plans to expand the range of products and services that it can provide to its customers and I look forward to being able to contribute to the future success."

Toby's position at Ontic begins 4 April 2022.

About Ontic

With over 47 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 established aircraft parts. Ontic's portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005613/en/

Contacts:

Susan Carpenter

Marketing Manager

susan.carpenter@ontic.com