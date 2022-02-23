Veeva Systems: Veeva Widely Recognized for Leadership and Innovation in Support of Customers and Employees

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has received broad recognition for its innovation, growth, and impact--including its leading 'Work Anywhere' approach and pioneering a path as the first public company to convert to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Among the recent accolades, Veeva was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best-Led Companies, ranked in Fortune's Future 50 for a second year, and placed in the top 30 of its Fastest-Growing Companies list for a fifth year.

"Veeva converting to a PBC was really about leadership--it took a lot of courage. This is a Silicon Valley-based tech company, the epicenter of tech sector controlled companies that do not always do things that are shareholder responsive or provide increased accountability. Tech companies just don't do this. This is leadership," said Tim Youmans, North America Lead, EOS at Federated Hermes.

The recent honors and recognition of Veeva include:

Forbes Top Company for Remote Jobs - With a clear, companywide 'Work Anywhere' policy introduced early amidst COVID-19 and its focus on employee success and career development, Veeva was selected as one of the Forbes Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs.





- The Forbes Global 2000 ranks the world's largest public companies in terms of assets, market value, sales, and profits. Berkeley Law chronicles Veeva's leadership in becoming the first public company to convert to a PBC in Veeva Systems: The Journey to Converting to a Public Benefit Corporation.

