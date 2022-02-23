Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of its smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that on February 4, 2022 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowed a U.S. patent application (US 15/787,599) which covers a device that can apply heat and antimicrobial treatment through a detachable applicator surface comprising copper or silver to provide heat conductivity and a source of antimicrobial agent. The device also includes a light source. This U.S. patent applies to both Therma Bright's InterceptCS Cold Sore Prevention Device and TherOZap Insect Bite Relief Device.

Specific to the InterceptCS device, this heat and antimicrobial treatment technology is combined as the solution for the prevention of cold sores. As for the TherOZap device, the treatment technology aims to reduce the inflammatory response, relieving the symptoms of pain, itch and inflammation associated with insect bites and stings. Furthermore, as shared in earlier press releases, the Company engaged a top Virology Research Laboratory in Canada to study the TherOZap technology's ability to inactivate live Zika virus in culture media and that the TherOZap, which utilizes specialized materials, coatings and heat, was able to limit Zika virus ("ZIKV") replication in cell cultures.

"This is exciting news for Therma Bright and our TherOZap Insect Relief Device and InterceptCS Cold Sore Prevention Device," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "This allowed U.S. Patent Application further protects our valued intellectual property (IP) as we continue to transform innovation into wellness."

Therma Bright is currently undergoing design upgrades to both devices and expects to complete prototyping during Q2. In addition, the Company plans to continue its research with the new TherOZap design on Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases during 2022.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, developer of the smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is a progressive medical diagnostic and device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the U.S. FDA in 1997. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

For further information, please contact:

Therma Bright Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO

rfia@thermabright.com

Follow us on Twitter

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events such as development and commercialization of a rapid COVID-19 viral assay and related instrumentation, regulatory applications and manufacturing scale up as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114552