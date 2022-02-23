Zion Market Research: Global Report on White Cement Market Size To Reach USD 7.2 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): ZionMarketResearch

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, White Cement industry accrued revenue worth nearly US$ 3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 7.2 billion by 2028. Additionally, White Cement market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 6.2% in 2022-2028.

Read Market Research Report "White Cement Market- By Grade (Type I And Type III), By Application (Architectural, Flooring, And Tile Grouting), And By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028."

Growth of white cement market over forecast timespan is subject to huge product penetration in housing complex construction across globe. Funding of railway, airport, and highway infrastructure will help white cement industry enter new era of growth in forthcoming years. High focus on innovativeness and artistic sense for buildings will steer expansion of white cement industry. Surge in popularity of decorative applications will boost market trends. Nonetheless, high costs of production are likely to restrict size of white cement market in ensuing years.

Type I Segment To Dominate Product Landscape Over 2021-2028:

Growth of type I segment over forecast timeframe is subject to large-scale use of type I cement in decorating of premium constructions. When combined with inorganic pigments, type I white cement gives bright colored mortar & concrete that can be used in exterior and interior decorations of buildings. It is massively utilized in reinforced concrete buildings, tanks, water pipes, reservoirs, bridges, and masonry units.

Commercial Segment To Contribute Lucratively Towards Market Size By 2028:

Segmental growth over next six years is due to wide use of white cement in high-rise building structural design, warehousing units, and parking areas. Moreover, high product penetration in commercial spaces will drive expansin of segment over assessment period.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/white-cement-market

Asia Pacific To Contribute Significantly Towards Regional Market Revenue Over 2022-2028:

Expansion of white cement market in Asia Pacific in ensuing years is subject to rise in residential constructions in countries such as South Korea, India, Malaysia, and China. Citing an instance, National Development and Reform Commission of China had declared launching of nearly 26 infrastructure ventures with a funding of US$ 141.1 billion in 2019. Apart from this, increase in spending capacity of population and rise in demand for white cement for floors will spur regional market size.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 3.7 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2028 USD 7.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.2% 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered OYAK Adana Cement, ACC Limited, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries Limited), Federal White Cement Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd, Cementir Holding NV, Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS,Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co., India Cements Ltd, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, and JK Cement Ltd Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6747

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6747?covid19=true

The Global White Cement Market is segmented as follows:

White Cement Market: By Grade Outlook (2022-2028)

Type I

Type III

White Cement Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Architectural

Flooring

Tile Grouting

White Cement Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

White Cement Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/white-cement-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

180 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

List of Key Players of White Cement Market:

OYAK Adana Cement

ACC Limited

Cementos Portland Valderrivas

Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries Limited)

Federal White Cement Ltd.

Ambuja Cements Ltd

Cementir Holding NV

Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co.

India Cements Ltd

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

JK Cement Ltd

others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cement Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Cement Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Cement Market Industry?

What segments does the Cement Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cement Market sample report and company profiles?

Press Release for White Cement Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/white-cement-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market : The global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market accrued earnings worth approximately 11.25 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.12(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

The global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market accrued earnings worth approximately 11.25 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.12(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market : The global Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market accrued earnings worth approximately 752 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,050 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

The global Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market accrued earnings worth approximately 752 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,050 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Blow Molded Plastics Market: The global Blow Molded Plastics Market accrued earnings worth approximately 76.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 99.2(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/white-cement-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg