Zion Market Research: Global Report on White Cement Market Size To Reach USD 7.2 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): ZionMarketResearch

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, White Cement industry accrued revenue worth nearly US$ 3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 7.2 billion by 2028. Additionally, White Cement market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 6.2% in 2022-2028.
Read Market Research Report "White Cement Market- By Grade (Type I And Type III), By Application (Architectural, Flooring, And Tile Grouting), And By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028."
Growth of white cement market over forecast timespan is subject to huge product penetration in housing complex construction across globe. Funding of railway, airport, and highway infrastructure will help white cement industry enter new era of growth in forthcoming years. High focus on innovativeness and artistic sense for buildings will steer expansion of white cement industry. Surge in popularity of decorative applications will boost market trends. Nonetheless, high costs of production are likely to restrict size of white cement market in ensuing years.
Type I Segment To Dominate Product Landscape Over 2021-2028:
Growth of type I segment over forecast timeframe is subject to large-scale use of type I cement in decorating of premium constructions. When combined with inorganic pigments, type I white cement gives bright colored mortar & concrete that can be used in exterior and interior decorations of buildings. It is massively utilized in reinforced concrete buildings, tanks, water pipes, reservoirs, bridges, and masonry units.
Commercial Segment To Contribute Lucratively Towards Market Size By 2028:
Segmental growth over next six years is due to wide use of white cement in high-rise building structural design, warehousing units, and parking areas. Moreover, high product penetration in commercial spaces will drive expansin of segment over assessment period.
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/white-cement-market
Asia Pacific To Contribute Significantly Towards Regional Market Revenue Over 2022-2028:
Expansion of white cement market in Asia Pacific in ensuing years is subject to rise in residential constructions in countries such as South Korea, India, Malaysia, and China. Citing an instance, National Development and Reform Commission of China had declared launching of nearly 26 infrastructure ventures with a funding of US$ 141.1 billion in 2019. Apart from this, increase in spending capacity of population and rise in demand for white cement for floors will spur regional market size.
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size Value in 2021
USD 3.7 Billion
Revenue Forecast in 2028
USD 7.2 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 6.2% 2022-2028
Base Year
2021
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
OYAK Adana Cement, ACC Limited, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries Limited), Federal White Cement Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd, Cementir Holding NV, Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS,Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co., India Cements Ltd, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, and JK Cement Ltd
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6747
Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6747?covid19=true
The Global White Cement Market is segmented as follows:
White Cement Market: By Grade Outlook (2022-2028)
- Type I
- Type III
White Cement Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Architectural
- Flooring
- Tile Grouting
White Cement Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
White Cement Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/white-cement-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 180 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
List of Key Players of White Cement Market:
- OYAK Adana Cement
- ACC Limited
- Cementos Portland Valderrivas
- Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries Limited)
- Federal White Cement Ltd.
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Cementir Holding NV
- Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co.
- India Cements Ltd
- HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
- JK Cement Ltd
- others.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cement Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Cement Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Cement Market Industry?
- What segments does the Cement Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Cement Market sample report and company profiles?
Press Release for White Cement Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/white-cement-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: The global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market accrued earnings worth approximately 11.25 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.12(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market: The global Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market accrued earnings worth approximately 752 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,050 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Blow Molded Plastics Market: The global Blow Molded Plastics Market accrued earnings worth approximately 76.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 99.2(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/white-cement-market
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg