Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Releases Further Feasibility Studies, Data and Capacities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") looks toward releasing further results of the studies under the Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, demonstrating the feasibility and the time release characteristic that is expected to improve the safety and localization profile of the eventual lead candidate formulations.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient, dactinomycin is an actinomycin antibiotic belonging to a class of polypeptide antitumor antibody. It inhibits transcription by binding to DNA at the transcription initiation complex and preventing elongation of RNA chain by RNA polymerase. Dactinomycin has been used both alone and in combination with other drug products to treat a wide range of cancers. Specifically, it has demonstrated clinical benefit for the treatment of pediatric and adult sarcomas and is used routinely as part of standard treatment regimens in clinical practice for the treatment of Ewing's Sarcoma.

Our B-3 Formulation:

Examination of 0.22 um filter post-filtration of B-3 formulation. No visible residue on filter indicates no large aggregates in formulation.



Likely all particle sizes are < 200 um - deemed suitable for proceeding to physical characterization studies.

Adaptive Design to assess multiple pediatric cancers with superior study statistical powering.

Allows enrichment of promising populations after interim analysis (i.e., mid-study 'peeks' at the data).

Enables potential for multiple pediatric indications for use.

Can approach FDA with New Drug Application as early as after successful Phase II clinical study.

Exploring simultaneous evaluation for European market (EMA pediatric approvals).

Multidrug Nanoemulsion Potential::

In addition, this proprietary nanoemulsion drug delivery platform has the capacity to incorporate two different drugs within the same nanoemulsion. Each drug is selected to target a different phase in the cell cycle of the tumor cell and thus increase cytotoxicity to the tumor while still having a better safety profile than the predicate free drugs. Oncology Pharma will continue to advance initial development work and nonclinical studies on its lead formulation(s), while exploring additional opportunities utilizing this nanoemulsion platform delivery system. Combination drug formulations have the potential to provide for very significant advantages over existing chemotherapy regimens, making such formulations high valuation opportunities.

Oncology Pharma has licensed and has financed the early feasibility studies to date for this technology from NanoSmart and intends on commercially developing, distributing and utilizing this product and continuing the studies so that it can jointly bring this product to market with the target of initially focusing on the pediatric market. The Company believes the pediatric market is under-served and it gives an edge to Oncology Pharma as a pioneer in this critical market and allows Oncology Pharma to be a significant participant in this well under-served market.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to enable targeted drug delivery of existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

