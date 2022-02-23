Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

"We have previously reported our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b copper occurrences. We now turn our attention to now the Creek copper occurrence. See Figure 2 below.

The Creek showing is located approximately 250 meters from the Harris vein audit and can be followed on surface along a creek drainage system., See Photo 1 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Creek Copper Occurrence Location

The wall rocks are a gray siltstone in the hanging wall, and a black shale on the footwall side of the veining. Occasional thin seams of graphite at the contact with the veining, and shale is seen. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Folding becomes more intense in the nose of the folds and secondary parasitic folding on the limbs is common on a micro and macro scale. A total of 10 chip samples plus one grab sample were taken over a vertical elevation range of 58 meters and approximately 250 meters along strike.

Chip sample D - 723216 taken at the 1,946 meter elevation and over a width of 0.30 meters consisted of barren siltstone wall rock, with well-developed cleavage, dark gray in color, and contained no apparent sulphides. As expected, this sample returned 0.01% copper. See Table 1 below.

Chip sample D - 723217 was taken at the same elevation and over a width of 0.40 meters. This chip sample was composed of white quartz with minor patches of carbonate, wispy seams of grey mineral, , possibly graphite, with disseminated patches of chalcopyrite along the seams, and minor malachite staining. This chip sample returned 0.24% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Creek Copper Occurrence -

Chip sample D - 723218 taken at the same elevation consisted of gray siltstone with 20% white quartz with minor carbonate veinlets, with no apparent sulphides. As expected, this chip sample taken over 0.20 meters returned 0.02% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723219 at 1,944 meters, 2 meters vertically lower in elevation, consisted of white quartz carbonate veining with moderate malachite copper alteration and contained a 1-2 cm wide seam of massive chalcopyrite. Overall, 7% chalcopyrite was seen. This chip sample over 0.10 meters returned 4.34% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723220 taken downhill at 1,903 meters vertically consisted of quartz, with patches of carbonate and minor patches of limonite, in parts rod like to plattey texture with abundant malachite copper alteration. It contained 5-7% chalcopyrite overall as disseminated blebs and patches of semi massive chalcopyrite. This 0.40 meter chip sample assayed 6.84% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Table 1 - Creek Copper Occurrence - Neil Property

Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Width (m) Copper (Cu) Grade % D - 723216 1,946 Chip 0.30 0.01 D - 723217 1,946 Chip 0.40 0.24 D - 723218 1,946 Chip 0.20 0.02 D - 723219 1,944 Chip 0.10 4.34 D - 723220 1,903 Chip 0.40 6.84 D - 723221 1,903 Chip 0.20 0.36 D - 723222 1,904 Chip 0.40 1.90 D - 723223 1,902 Chip 0.40 0.25 D - 723224 1,888 Chip 0.50 0.08 D - 723225 1,888 Chip 0.40 0.06 D - 723226 1,888 Grab - 0.35

1% Copper per tonne = 22.20 lbs.

Chip sample D - 723221 taken at the same elevation consisted of white quartz carbonate veining with moderate malachite alteration, with 1% chalcopyrite as disseminations and small patches. This chip sample over 0.20 meters returned 0.36% copper. See Table 1 above and Photo 6 below.

Photo 6 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723222 taken at the 1,904 meter elevation consisted of quartz carbonate with minor graphite on the contact, with the wall rock shale, vuggy, moderate limonite and malachite copper alteration with 3-5% chalcopyrite as semi massive patches, blebs, stringers and disseminated. This 0.40 meter chip sample returned 1.90% copper. See Table 1 above and Photo 7 below.

Photo 7 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723223 was taken at the 1,902 meter elevation and consisted of 40% barren siltstone wall rock plus 60% white quartz with malachite alteration and 1% chalcopyrite as disseminations and patches. This 0.40 meter chip sample returned 0.25% copper. See Table 1 above and Photo 8 below.

Photo 8 - Creek Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723224 was taken at the 1,888 meter elevation over a width of 0.50 meters and consisted of quartz carbonate in contact with the shale wall rock which also had a graphitic seam at the contact. Mineralization consisted of less than 1% chalcopyrite and assay results returned 0.08% copper as expected. See Table 1 above.

Chip sample D - 723225 taken at the same elevation over 0.40 meters consisted of quartz carbonate with limonite patches, and 50% sheared shale with no apparent sulphides. The chip sample returned 0.06% copper. See Table 1 above.

Grab sample D - 723226 taken at the same altitude consisted of white quartz with minor iron carbonate and limonite staining, malachite copper alteration and 2-3% chalcopyrite as disseminations and blebs, with a trace of bornite. This returned 0.35% copper. See Table 1 above.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

