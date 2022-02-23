COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM € 2bn Tap due 2026
London, February 23
Post-stabilisation notice
February 22, 2022
European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
€ 2,000,000,000 Tap due 2026
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|EU000A1Z99N4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 2,000,000,000
|Description:
|0% senior, unsecured Tap due 15th December 2026
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BofA
Morgan Stanley
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
