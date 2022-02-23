COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM € 2bn Tap due 2026

Post-stabilisation notice

February 22, 2022

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

€ 2,000,000,000 Tap due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: EU000A1Z99N4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 2,000,000,000 Description: 0% senior, unsecured Tap due 15th December 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BofA

Morgan Stanley

