Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Announces Launch of Pond Carbon Division to Bolster Commercialization Efforts

Pond Carbon to Serve as Future Revenue Driver and Brand Surrounding all Carbon Abatement and Algae Growth Commercial Projects

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces it has officially launched Pond Carbon to be the go forward brand during its commercialization efforts.

Pond Carbon will be engaged in the sale and licensing of its CO2 abatement technology to project developers, funders, engineering companies, and others in partnership with industrial emitters. Pond has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable products. In large vessels (bioreactors), Pond Carbon grows algae which absorb greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into valuable food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients.

Pond Technologies Inc. (a subsidiary of Pond) will hold the intellectual property rights as it relates to the technology. Pond Carbon will hold the contracts for the licensing, consulting, and proprietary equipment sales, including those previously announced contracts with AB Agri and a fortune 500 oil and gas major, located in Canada.

Peter Howard, VP Project Developments at Pond states "The launch of Pond Carbon is significant as we work through our opportunity pipeline in 2022, progressing towards a commercial product line. This year, we expect to announce new disruptive partnerships across a myriad of different industries to drive revenue growth and showcase algae growth stemming from the sequestration of carbon from Pond's innovative technology. We feel our technology has significant advantages over incumbents, in regard to lack of contamination and consistent quality and look forward to providing updates on our progress."

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "The introduction of Pond Carbon is well timed, as we showcase a compelling value proposition for potential clients. Our key message is we utilize a vertically integrated model to enable industries to monetize their waste emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable products. Future clients are also afforded the opportunity to go after carbon credits once a Pond commercial facility at scale is launched."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the establishment of the Pond Carbon brand and anticipated pipeline of business and operations in 2022. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Pond, including, among others, assumptions regarding securing disruptive partnerships, the successful sale and licensing of its CO2 abatement technology, compliance by third parties of their contractual obligations with Pond, Pond's ability to meet contract milestones, the continued legislative (including tax) regime in which Pond operates, availability of cost-effective labour and supplies, the proper functioning of Pond's technology, the quality of the algae produced, the demand for Pond's technology, the ability of Pond to successfully innovate and secure a competitive advantage, cash flow and expenses, and obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection. Although Pond believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed thereon and Pond can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including the risks set forth in Pond's management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for its year ended December 30, 2020 and for the period ended September 30, 2021, available on Pond's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Pond does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 010

