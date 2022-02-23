New Head of Method European Division Patrick Kalaher Brings Experience Building Strategic Design Companies in the EU Market

Method, Inc., the strategic design arm of digital engineering leader GlobalLogic Inc., today announced the appointment of Patrick Kalaher as its new Head of its Europe Division. Patrick brings to Method extensive design leadership experience and a background in developing and expanding European-based design companies throughout his career. The new appointment is a key step in realizing Method's strategy to expand its leading design and engineering services in the EU marketplace, with the aim of supporting a wider range of European clients in their digital transformation initiatives.

Originally from Canada, Patrick has held strategic positions within prominent technology design firms in the US, the UK, Germany, and is now based in Luzern, Switzerland. He is a seasoned business and product strategist also specializing in professional services marketing and business development. Patrick has a track record of applying systems thinking to marketing and business development with a deep expertise in telecoms, utilities, manufacturing, sustainability, and next-generation services and a history of driving sustainable growth while fostering innovation.

In his recent role as VP of Global Marketing, Business Development, and Strategy at frog, and prompted by the onset of the COVID pandemic, Kalaher became invested in the idea of clients having access to digital products that are human-centered while working to provide end-to-end product design and delivery.

"COVID made it obvious that companies really needed to turn their attention toward the idea of human-centric design as they were forced to meet increasing, and often new online demand," said Patrick. "What attracted me to Method and GlobalLogic by extension was the culture that looks at all of the aspects of product development and design with an eye toward the impact it can have on the enterprise as well as the end-user."

"Method is thrilled to have a forward-thinker like Patrick Kalaher on our team," said Joe Ryan, Head of Method. "With new leadership in place, we are excited to grow our footprint and expand our design-led product engineering services throughout Europe."

About Method

Method (www.method.com), a GlobalLogic company, is a strategic design firm. We create value and impact through the design of meaningful brands, digital products, and service experiences. As businesses need to navigate uncharted territories, we use design as a strategic tool to understand customer needs, discover new opportunities, make the right decisions, accelerate time to market, and drive the digital transformation process. Together with GlobalLogic, Method's parent company, we provide design and engineering services at scale from over 30 locations across 12 countries.

