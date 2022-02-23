SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, today announced that the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (in the United States) or 1-929-526-1599 (outside of the United States), along with access code 031467. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU's website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About SIGNA Sports United

Inspiring performance. United by passion. SSU is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by our leading sports commerce and technology platform. Our specialist strategy allows us to uniquely spotlight the best of our 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor and teamsports categories. Together we serve our 7+ million active customers by uniting the world's sports data pools, digital talent and passion for active living. For further information, please visit: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Matt Chesler, CFA

Allison Partners

matt.chesler@allisonpr.com

+1 646 809 2183

Press

Erin Classen

Allison Partners

erin.classen@allisonpr.com

+1 202 756 7246