Artificial Lift System Market to Reach $55.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for energy across the world, improve in production efficiencies at mature fields, and rise in deep, ultra-deep offshore oil production drive the growth of the global artificial lift system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Lift System Market by Lift Type (Reciprocating Rod Lift, Electric Submersible Pumps, Gas lift, Progressing Cavity Pumps, Jet Pump, and Others), Application (Onshore and Offshore), Mechanism (Pump Assisted and Gas Assisted), and Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". According to the report, the global artificial lift system industry generated $26.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $55.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for energy across the world, improve in production efficiencies at mature fields, and rise in deep, ultra-deep offshore oil production drive the growth of the global artificial lift system market. However, lack of skilled workers and high cost of artificial lift equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in subsea drilling activities presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (225 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/347

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global artificial lift system market, owing to reduction in activities in reservoirs.

The pandemic led to disruption of demand for oil and also affected a wide range of industries such as coal and renewable oil & gas, owing to the implementation of lockdown. This in turn, hampered the growth of the global artificial lift system market, especially during the initial period.

However, the market is going to recoup soon in 2022.

The offshore segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the offshore segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global artificial lift system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in oil & gas offshore production is the major driving factor for the offshore artificial lift system market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Artificial Lift System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/347?reqfor=covid

The horizontal segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on well type, the horizontal segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global artificial lift system market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Horizontal well is a type of directional drilling technique. Operators use it to retrieve oil and natural gas in situations in which the shape of the reservoir is abnormal or difficult to access. It permits access to subsurface reservoirs that may not be accessible from directly above. All the mentioned applications of horizontal technique act as the major driving factor for the market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial lift system market. Rise in oil & gas offshore production and onshore act as the major driving factor for the offshore artificial lift system market. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/347

Leading Market Players

General Electric Company

Man Diesel & Turbo SE

& Turbo SE Ebara Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

Atlas Copco Energas GmbH

Solar Turbine Inc.

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Ariel Corporation

Neuman & Esser Group

Hitachi, Ltd

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-lift-system-market/purchase-options

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Pump Jack Market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drilling and Completion Fluids Market is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Well Intervention Market is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030

Oil and Gas Accumulator Market is projected to reach $814.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Coiled Tubing Market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021to 2030.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Pipeline Transportation Market is projected to reach $34.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

High-Pressure Pumps Market is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Oil Refining Market is projected to reach $3,751.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Mining Drilling Services Market is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Smart Oilfield Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Well Completion Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Smart Well Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Transmission Sales Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Well Logging Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg