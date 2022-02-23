Plans to onboard top-tier talent across the world

Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, has raised USD $5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment management firm, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Global CEO, Actyv.ai. With these fresh funds, Actyv.ai plans to scale and expand globally.

"We have pioneered the B2B BNPL space in the closed loop ecosystem comprising Enterprises, SMBs and Financial Institutions. With AI as the first citizen, Actyv.ai platform enables quick and efficient onboarding, comprehensive health assessment scoring of SMBs. As Category Creators we know there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gaps prevalent in the supply chain ecosystem globally," said Raghu.

Actyv.ai is an easy to adapt Enterprise SaaS low-code no-code platform. It is used by large enterprises to transform their supply chains and to empower their partners with an intuitive platform and financial products.

"Having created the platform which brings together the financial institutions and enterprises to help SMBs, we are confident that Actyv.ai has the potential to evolve as a game changer in the B2B space," Raghu added.

Actyv.ai solves complex business and real-life problems for enterprises by leveraging existing IT systems (using the low-code no-code workbench of Actyv.ai) and SMBs to access working capital instantly while providing banks with qualified SMB data to extend innovative B2B BNPL credit programmes.

"Keeping these in mind, our immediate focus now will be to onboard globally, top-tier talent across R&D, Product Management Engineering, Sales Marketing/Business Development and Corporate Development across India (Multi-location), Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe," Raghu said.

Actyv.ai is an AI powered Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded. It is used by large enterprises to transform their supply chains and to empower their supply chain partners. Enterprises can scout for partners via the platform and appoint/onboard them digitally. During the onboarding process, Actyv.ai checks for errors and frauds in the partner's documents and then analyses the data extracted to create the partner's Financial Health Report and Actyv Score. Based on these, the partner gets access to closed-loop bank credit BNPL for B2B which it can use as working capital.

