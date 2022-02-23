Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.: Lust for Life Footwear Meeting Strong Consumer Demand for Early Fall Boots Currently Receiving New Orders for Spring/Summer Season

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Lust for Life Footwear LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBNW), is turning its attention to Fall Footwear and is excited to announce an initial order for $600,000 in fashionable boots. As Lust for Life recently announced, our success in streamlining our manufacturing and shipping has enabled us to begin delivering these early core boots in June rather than what was historically the months of August and September.

Lust for Life will also be introducing wide calf boots into its collection to appeal to a larger demographic and increase revenue. The continuing manufacturing of boots will then proceed into August and September with new fashion trends. This will give the Fall Footwear a projected boost in sales of 50 percent.

Lust for Life Footwear announced a powerful relationship with Brazil in the last press release as well as the short lead time for manufacturing and shipping. Lust for Life has been currently receiving orders for season Spring/ Summer 2022. The ability to utilize Brazil for in-season and quick turnaround is now benefiting both the consumer and our customers.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

