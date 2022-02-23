Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Pilot Pyrolysis Plant Arrives in Mumbai; Company Expects it to be Fully Operational Next Month

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced its Clean-Seas subsidiary reports its pilot pyrolysis plant has arrived in Mumbai, India, on schedule and in excellent condition.

The unit is expected to clear Customs and then be transported to Clean-Seas India's new R&D facility in Hyderabad, India where the Company will begin its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). Staff from Clean-Seas USA's engineering team will travel to India to install and train the India team on operations and maintenance. Expected to be fully operational next month, the Company plans to hold a media news conference on site next month to formally announce its pilot plant has reached fully operational "commissioning" status.

Once operational, this facility will serve to demonstrate the Company's scalable technology for converting waste-plastic into valuable commodities such as low sulfur fuels, and AquaHTM - the Company's branded hydrogen output. The new facility will also serve as a demonstration point for other government and private sector officials from the Asian and Middle East regions.

"Transporting our pilot pyrolysis plant to Mumbai is a major step on our way to far greater value creation in the months ahead," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer. "Earlier this month, we exercised our option to exclusively license a patented hydrogen fuel cell technology from Kingsberry Power, and next month we will begin that collaborative process to design and install a custom fuel cell to store our plant's AquaH output for efficient and convenient commercial use."

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

