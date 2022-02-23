Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), a North American financial technology company that uses powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management in one centralized place, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel and also virtually on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Michael Hilmer, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 4:00 pm PST. Mr. Hilmer will also be fielding investor questions, hosting individual investors meetings and presentations during the one-day virtual and in-person conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. Michael will also join the panel on "The Future of the Financial System" to discuss the rise in fintech companies and how they continue to change the way that society approaches the traditional financial system. "We are excited to be invited to present at the 5th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference," said Michael Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer of Hank. "We look forward to sharing our Company's story with new and existing investors and highlighting our recent developments, opportunities and future growth plans."

Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today's growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com.

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion

Date: Thursday, March 3rd, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM PST - 5:30 PM PST

Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place,

Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9

Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank is a financial technology company. The Hank software platform (the "Hank Platform") acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers in every state find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due, and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Investor Relations, ir@hankpayments.com and visit the Company's website at www.hankpayments.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

