FinancialNewsMedia.com: Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaic Market Predicted To Become Dominate As Applications and Demand Rises

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Recent reports all seem to project that the solar industry will continue growing substantially in the next several years. One report from Market Data Forecast said that: "With governments around the world escalating their investments and initiatives in the solar energy sector, the future of the worldwide CdTe thin film solar market looks quite bright. Also, the escalating adoption of cadmium telluride in the electro-optic modulator, due to the high electro-optic coefficient, is another factor that is predicted to further support the expansion of the target market during the outlook period. In addition, escalated construction and rebuilding activities around the world and growing call for piezoelectric semiconductors and light-emitting diodes are among other factors that are predicted to further support market expansion to some extent. Additionally, the rising call from various end-use industries, due to the wide applicability of cadmium telluride in solar photovoltaic, optical lenses and windows, electro-optical modulator, and nuclear spectroscopy is another factor supposed to drive market expansion over the envisioned period (2026)." In 2020, the residential applications of the cadmium telluride photovoltaic market had the largest share worldwide and is predicted to dominate the market in the future. The commercial applications segment is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years." Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Glencore plc (OTCPK: GLNCY).

The Market Data Forecast report continued: "Europe became the dominant market for cadmium telluride photovoltaic. The growing call for thin film solar cells has driven the call for CdTe in the region. However, market expansion in Europe is limited due to the recent economic slowdown in the region. In addition to Europe, the call for thin film solar panels is high in North America, providing lucrative opportunities for the CdTe market."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium Secures Access to Tellurium and Critical Metals Through Partnership with Malami Consulting - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") has entered a joint supply and sales agreement with Malami Consulting, LLC ("Malami"). Through their global network and established strategic relationships, Malami has secured a supply of Tellurium and Critical Metals and made these supplies available to First Tellurium.

"I couldn't be more impressed with the pedigree of Malami management," stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "Individuals who served their country and safeguarded freedom are a cut above."

Docherty added, "I take my hat off to individuals like Malami's CEO, Robert Kimes-a former U.S Marine who served with distinction. Malami's Director and Senior Advisor Rear Admiral (retired) Scott P. Moore-the former commander of Navy Special Warfare Development Group, and advisor to the President of the United States on counterterrorism while serving on the National Security Staff at the White House-and Malami's Co-founder Martin Fritz, who was a former member of the Austrian armed forces, specializing in nuclear, biological and chemical defence.

"These individuals, by utilizing their special skills and global relationships in the private sector, have been able to recognize and secure supply contracts of critical metals and direct those assets to First Tellurium. This opportunity to work with Malami should allow us to enter into supply agreements with our customers prior to the commercialisation of our own mining properties."

Malami Consulting, LLC | Malami Group, Ltd is an American and Swiss-based boutique consulting and professional services company. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, Malami has Strategic Operations offices located in Germany, Switzerland, and Dubai. It manages select client assignments around the globe. Current core business operations are centered in emerging and frontier markets, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, East Africa, and Central and Eastern Asia.

Malami's founders and senior management have decades of distinguished military service globally and continue to assist governments and corporations with a variety of special services. These relationships have enabled Malami to secure significant international trade deals.CONTINUED…Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp.at:https://firsttellurium.com/news-media/news

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) recently announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. This payment includes a $0.075 per share quarterly base cash dividend and a $0.075 per share variable cash dividend.

As previously disclosed in February 2021, the Board adopted a financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with FCX's strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing cash returns to shareholders while advancing opportunities for future growth.

Following achievement of FCX's net debt target in the range of $3.0 - $4.0 billion (excluding debt for additional smelting capacity in Indonesia), FCX announced in November 2021 the implementation of a performance-based shareholder returns policy, including the commencement of a $3.0 billion share repurchase program and expected base and variable dividends on common stock totaling $0.60 per share for 2022. The policy is being implemented to direct up to 50% of cash flows after planned capital spending (excluding Indonesian smelter investments) and distributions to noncontrolling interests to shareholder returns with the balance available for investments in future value enhancing growth projects and further debt reductions. The Board will review the structure and the amount of performance-based payouts at least annually.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) and Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recently announced that the companies have entered into a definitive purchase agreement through which Newmont will acquire Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha.

"Newmont has successfully operated in Peru for more than 30 years and has deep knowledge of the asset and the value it brings to Newmont stakeholders. Buenaventura has been an exceptional partner and we look forward to continuing a strong relationship," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "This acquisition gives Newmont control of the Yanacocha district where we are positioning the sulfides project for profitable production and value generation for decades to come. We are committed to continuing to be a catalyst for sustainable development in Peru by working closely with communities in the Cajamarca region and the Peruvian government."

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) and The Tasmanian Government recently said they will work together to ensure a strong and sustainable future economy for George Town, the Tamar Valley region and Tasmania, in a new partnership signed today at the Bell Bay Aluminium smelter.

The partnership will seek to drive economic growth and employment outcomes in the State and support the Tasmanian Government's target of doubling renewable electricity generation by 2040.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the Tasmanian Government and Rio Tinto will jointly investigate how the smelter's manufacturing capability and electricity demand can help support the development of new industries and more renewable energy supply in the region.

Glencore plc (OTCPK: GLNCY) and Managem recently announced that they have entered into a partnership to produce Cobalt from recycled cobalt, nickel and lithium at Managem's CTT Hydrometallurgical Refinery at Guemssa (37 km from Marrakech).

This partnership highlights Glencore and Managem's commitments to support the electric vehicle industry in achieving its metals recycling targets. Glencore and CTT intend to enter into a 5-year tolling agreement for c.1.2kt of recycled cobalt per year as well as Nickel Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate.

"Demand for cobalt is expected to increase significantly in the next decade, largely driven by the green energy transition, most actors in the supply chain seek to ensure sustainably sourced materials and we strongly believe that recycling will play a crucial role in addressing this demand. Managem is fully engaged in supporting the global circular economy through cobalt, nickel and lithium at the same time as mining cobalt with the highest CSR standards. This partnership with Glencore represents an exciting step up in our development in this field." declared Imad Toumi, Chairman & CEO of Managem.

FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by First Tellurium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party.

