GoldenTree Asset Management Hires Grady Frank as Partner in Private Credit

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenTree Asset Management ("GoldenTree"), a global asset management firm with nearly $47 billion in assets under management, announced today that Grady Frank will join as a Partner of GoldenTree and the Firm's Head of Private Credit Origination.

Mr. Frank brings to GoldenTree over 20 years of experience in leveraged finance and working with private equity sponsors. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and a senior member of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group. GoldenTree has been investing in private credit opportunities for more than a decade, and in recent years has made over $3 billion in private credit investments, which have delivered attractive and consistent returns for investors.

Steve Tananbaum, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of GoldenTree, said, "We have a long history of working collaboratively with management teams and private equity sponsors to help companies achieve their objectives while creating attractive investments for our funds. The opportunity set in private credit has been expanding in recent years and we are confident that Grady's significant experience will allow us to accelerate our sourcing and structuring opportunities while offering compelling risk-adjusted return potential for our investors."

Lee Kruter, Partner and Head of Performing Credit, who oversees the Firm's growing investments in private credit, said, "While private credit as an asset class has garnered more attention recently, as a firm we have been making private credit investments across industries and geographies that have created value for our investors for over a decade. Our nimble approach allows us to commit in size, execute quickly, and provide creative solutions, which delivers significant value to issuers and private equity sponsors and differentiates GoldenTree."

Mr. Frank stated, "I am thrilled to join the GoldenTree team to help continue building a market-leading private credit platform. I have many long-standing relationships with the GoldenTree team and I'm excited to become a Partner of the Firm. We will build a highly responsive, relationship-centric private credit business focused on our partners in private equity while delivering excellent returns for GoldenTree's investors."

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steve Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages nearly $47 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has approximately 250 employees, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dublin and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.