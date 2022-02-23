New feature allows businesses to identify, classify, engage and pay freelancers from one integrated platform

Worksome, an enterprise platform helping corporations compliantly hire and manage contract workers, today released its latest product update, known as Worksome Classify. The addition comes as the U.S. faces increased regulatory scrutiny of companies that hire flexible workers, mimicking similar probes currently pending in the E.U. The feature leverages technology to analyze each worker's contract to ensure alignment with the myriad legal classification tests and helps maintain corporate compliance, removing a major barrier to flexible hiring for most U.S. and European employers.

"We're seeing many modern organizations turning to flexible workers to fill key talent gaps within their corporations. There are multiple benefits to this practice, including the ability to scale your headcount up and down based on need," said Christina Petersen, Worksome co-founder and CPO. "However, there remains a misconception that hiring and maintaining these workers is more time-consuming and potentially riskier than employing a full-time worker. In reality, Worksome seamlessly integrates with your current systems and takes all the guesswork out of the hiring process. We not only provide a pool of screened talent at your fingertips, but we help with the onboarding and ensure compliance across all steps of the process."

According to current data from the United States Department of Labor, as many as 30 percent of workers are misclassified. The classification process not only creates a time-consuming headache for both the worker and the employer, but misclassifications can prove costly, resulting in regulatory action or fines.

"The classification process has always been an area of contention for our customers," stated Worksome CEO and co-founder Morten Petersen. "It's a confusing process and one that is often a stumbling block for companies looking to engage with a contingent workforce. We want to streamline this and give all organizations the ability to experience the benefits of employing freelancer workers."

Worksome Classify is the first solution on the market that ensures instant worker classification while indemnifying misclassification cases, meaning the bottleneck is removed entirely from the hiring process. This allows companies to save time and money while mitigating risk. The U.S. release of Worksome Classify follows the release of a similar product aimed at the U.K. market after the passing of the IR35 regulation.

For more information on Worksome, please visit www.worksome.com.

About Worksome

Worksome makes managing a freelance workforce fast and painless by automating freelancer and contractor payments, billing, and compliance processes. Worksome's all-in-one solution saves companies time and money and reduces risk making the flexible future of work a reality for both businesses and workers across the globe.

Worksome works with thousands of businesses globally, including Unilever, Novo Nordisk, Pepsi, and Maersk, and is based in Copenhagen, London, and New York. For more information, visit www.worksome.com.

