Accomplished Financial Executive to Drive Company's Next Phase of Growth

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced the appointment of Joe Scott to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Joe brings 20+ years of operational finance, corporate IT and CRO experience to the role, building and leading global teams, driving growth organically as well as through acquisitions, and leveraging business partnerships to facilitate transformative change. He joins Veristat from CRO Advanced Group where he served as Chief Financial Officer focused on establishing the financial infrastructure, spearheading the implementation of a streamlined global standardized operating model, and driving top line growth. Prior to that, Joe was at Parexel where he held positions of increasing scope and responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance. Joe led the organization through significant expansion, managing a substantial global budget, enhancing internal controls and overseeing the global talent upgrade of the Finance department which resulted in an efficient team aligned with metrics-driven performance.

In his role at Veristat, Joe will lead the company's global finance and IT functions and teams, directing all strategic and tactical matters related to financial planning, budget management, and forecast modeling. He will drive the financial data required to inform and support the Company's operational and geographic growth plans. Additionally, Joe will oversee the IT function and maintain a strong technology infrastructure and controlled operating environment.

"Joe has a reputation for being an action oriented, engaged, and knowledgeable financial leader. He is known for driving company growth in collaboration with functional teams, often rolling up his sleeves and mentoring high performing teams, bringing competencies in corporate finance and ensuring regulatory compliance," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "Joe's financial leadership is a fitting complement to Veristat's leadership in the conduct of clinical trials for therapies that address some of the world's most rare and complex diseases and disorders. I look forward to the thoughtful insights that Joe will bring to the executive team, to support the value we deliver to our clients."

"I am extremely pleased to join Veristat, a Company that is building an increasingly significant position in novel therapeutic development by deploying bold strategies that get our clients' treatments to patients," said Joe Scott, Chief Financial Officer at Veristat. "It is an honor to join a company that is successfully delivering on this mission while also maintaining a solid financial position."

Joe was born and raised in Ireland and graduated from University College, Cork, with a Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree. He is expert in Six Sigma process improvements and Sarbanes Oxley compliance controls. His wide-ranging competencies span accounting, business finance and corporate planning and development, with responsibility for all financial reporting and IT governance. Joe will work out of Veristat's corporate headquarters located in Southborough, MA.

