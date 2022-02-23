ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Share purchase by chief executive
London, February 23
Anglesey Mining plc
23 February 2022
Director/PDMR shareholding
Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share purchases by a member of the board:
|Name
|Shares purchased
|Price per share
|Jo Battershill
|199,129
|See below
Following this transaction the interests of directors in the share capital of the company were as follows:
|Name
|Shares
|Holding
|Bill Hooley
|200,000
|0.1%
|Jo Battershill
|1,787,688
|0.8%
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities or person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jo Battershill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Amendment
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|23 Feb 22 - 100,000 ordinary shares at 3.29p per share
22 Feb 22 - 99,129 ordinary shares at 3.32p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
199,129
3.3p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|As above
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE Main Market
For further information, please contact:
Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000
John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71