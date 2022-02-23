Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
23.02.22
08:01 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,007
-22,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 15:28
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Share purchase by chief executive

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Share purchase by chief executive

PR Newswire

London, February 23

Anglesey Mining plc

23 February 2022

Director/PDMR shareholding

Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share purchases by a member of the board:

NameShares purchasedPrice per share
Jo Battershill199,129See below

Following this transaction the interests of directors in the share capital of the company were as follows:

NameSharesHolding
Bill Hooley200,0000.1%
Jo Battershill1,787,6880.8%

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities or person closely associated
a)NameJo Battershill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAmendment
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglesey Mining plc
b)LEI213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0000320472
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)23 Feb 22 - 100,000 ordinary shares at 3.29p per share
22 Feb 22 - 99,129 ordinary shares at 3.32p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
199,129
3.3p
e)Date of the transactionAs above
f)Place of the transactionLSE Main Market

For further information, please contact:

Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

© 2022 PR Newswire
