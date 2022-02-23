SOHM, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Wm. Dewey Rushing, former US FDA Investigator to its Advisory Board

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today that it has expanded its Advisory Board with the signing of an engagement agreement with Wm. Dewey Rushing to serve on the Advisory Board as our expert on Validation and Compliance offering his extensive expertise in pharmaceutical Quality Validation and cGMP Compliance.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc. said, "Mr. Rushing's incredible background and experience in pharmaceutical validation and cGMP compliance is a crucial element needed on our Board of Advisory, "SOHM is expanding quickly, and it is imperative that we stay ahead of compliance and regulatory issues so that we can deliver the growth and valuation that our shareholders are expecting from us."

Mr. Rushing has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical Quality Validation and cGMP Compliance. He spent 4 years with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as a Trained Investigator and instructor for the Los Angeles District. He is experienced in the technology transfer of biological and pharmaceutical products. Mr. Rushing also has extensive validation experience with equipment and facility validation; critical utility systems; process equipment; scale-up and transfer of biological processes; and facility design and start-up. He also has experience as an auditor for contract manufacturers and materials suppliers and is an exceptional technical writer with experience in authoring Master Plans, Protocols, and Quality Agreements.

Mr. Rushing has a B.A. Biology and B.S. Microbiology (1989) from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, and most recently completed requirements in the Master's in Science, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Program at San Diego State University, San Diego, CA.

SOHM is looking forward to the insight and expertise Mr. Rushing provides as they continue working towards portfolio diversification.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

