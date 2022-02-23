SaaS industry leaders Mike Gordon and Shane Paladin join board of directors

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today the appointment of Mike Gordon and Shane Paladin to the company's board of directors.

"I am delighted to welcome the veteran SaaS industry leadership, knowledge and expertise which both Mike and Shane bring to our board of directors," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "As we continue to scale our operations and expand internationally, I am excited to have two very experienced and successful leaders join to support our growth ambitions and long-term vision."

Mike Gordon and Shane Paladin bring a wide breadth of experience in growing and scaling high-growth SaaS software businesses in the US and globally.

A veteran software executive, Mike Gordon serves as Chairman and CEO of Aris Global, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development processes. Gordon will assume the role of Chairman of Board International, taking over from Maurizio Carli, who will remain on the company's board of directors.

Prior to Aris Global, Gordon served as CEO of Altus Group, a leading provider of software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Before Altus Group, Mike was CEO of Callcredit Information Group, a U.K.-based information solutions company focused on data, analytics, and technology solutions.

"I am honoured to succeed Maurizio as Board International's Chairman," said Mike Gordon. "Maurizio has overseen a period of transformational momentum and built a fantastic legacy at Board, and I look forward to working with him closely to shape the goals and ambition for the company in his ongoing role as a director of the board."

Shane Paladin is CEO at global SaaS leader in digital marketing optimization, Siteimprove and brings a wealth of experience and a strong proven track record in scaling global operations and delivering growth.

Previously Paladin held several executive roles at the global software leader SAP in sales and services, including SAP's 19,000 employee and $4bn revenue Services division. Paladin's career has spanned all facets of enterprise software, from product development to leading commercial operations.

"I am incredibly excited to join as a Board International director and build upon the fantastic momentum achieved already and look forward to realising our vision to further scale the business," said Shane Paladin. "It's a privilege to join an expert Board of directors and work with a leading executive management team, who are transforming the future of planning for smart enterprises."

"I'd like to welcome Mike and Shane to the company board of directors. They bring terrific experience and expertise with high growth technology organizations which will be very valuable to support realizing our company vision and goals," said Maurizio Carli. "I look forward to working closely with Mike and Shane over the coming months ahead."

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005808/en/

Contacts:

Board International Contact:

Dan Chappell, VP Global Communications

dchappell@board.com