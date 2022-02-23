Anzeige
23.02.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Mangold AB on Nasdaq Stockholm 12/22

On request of Mangold AB, company registration number 556628-5408, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from February 24, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 458,937 shares.



Short Name:           MANG          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0001449380      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         88788          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 458,937         
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
