Golden Lotus wins Jury Award and Best Hair Makeup honors at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema.

Golden Lotus has now won over 50 international film festival awards across the globe…

'It's an honor to have Golden Lotus recognized as not just a musical but as a noteworthy feature film in its own right,' said its creator George Chiang. "It's a huge step towards our goal of sharing the film with audiences around the world."

On February 18, 2022, Golden Lotus won the prestigious Jury Award and Best Hair Makeup honours at the Film Fest International London, England. The two wins by Golden Lotus tied it for most awards at this year's annual event.

Official movie poster for the Film Fest International London Jury Award winning film Golden Lotus starring Harriet Chung, Boon Ho Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The feature length film of an award-winning musical theatre stage production was selected by the jury from a highly competitive international field of nominees.

Golden Lotus has now won over 50 awards at film festivals across the globe including numerous accolades for best musical film and best original score Awards listed on IMDb

"It's an honour to have Golden Lotus recognized by the jury as not just a musical but as a noteworthy feature film production in its own right," said the musical's Canadian creator, George Chiang. "It's a huge step towards our goal of sharing Golden Lotus with audiences around the world."

The award-winning film is a cinematic presentation of the musical Golden Lotus. Based on the infamous Chinese novel, Jin Ping Mei, it is an epic tale about the forsaken beauty Golden Lotus who undergoes a spellbinding journey amidst the dying war-torn years of Song Dynasty China. Four consecutive performances of the award-winning stage production of Golden Lotus in Hong Kong were captured live to create a definitive version of the musical in feature film format. Golden Lotus Trailer

Golden Lotus stars Harriet Chung as the titular character, Boon Ho Sung as Wu Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan as Xi Men. It also features Billy Sy, Samantha Yeung, Marc Ngan, Soraya Chau and Scott Watanabe. Golden Lotus was directed by Hong Kong's Emily Chan with hair and makeup by Long Gor and produced by Chiang and Ivy Chung (Golden Lotus Media).

