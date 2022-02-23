Mobile Value Added Services Market Size To Reach USD 2,631.62 BN In 2030 | Increasing Adoption Of Several Mobile Applications And The COVID-19 Pandemic Are Some Of The Key Factors Driving MVAS Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market size is expected to reach USD 2,631.62 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of various mobile applications and the COVID-19 pandemic are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for entertainment services on mobiles is expected to boost revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2030. With the increase in number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increased internet speed, consumers can now access media content of their choice from anywhere. The rise of digital media players such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, Boxee, etc. is expected to increase demand for MVAS over the forecast period. In addition, increasing smartphone manufacturers and the adoption of advanced technologies have attributed to the growth of entertainment services like video and audio streaming. Furthermore, subscription revenue models used by MVAS providers are expected to gain popularity owing to benefits such as predictable revenue, increased return on acquisition costs, and high potential for upselling and cross-selling, which is expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Lack of government regulations and restricted user authentication is expected to restrain the market growth to some extent over the forecast period. Value added services can improve users life in significant ways and aid in making day-to-day activities more easily. However, the limitations of MVAS are that the services are vulnerable to malware. Insecure networks, devices, and unknown authentication can provide opportunities to cybercriminals, allowing them to potentially commit monetary fraud, which is expected to hamper the market revenue growth. Hence, the government should impose necessary regulations for the use of MVAS and ban open-market pirated MVAS in order to maintain users privacy and security.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Google Play segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing number of android operating system users.

BFSI segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising focus on improving banking services and improved customer support by business operating in BFSI industry.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, and increasing presence of smartphone manufacturers in countries in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Apple, Inc., Google LLC, AT&T, Inc., Kongzhong Corporation, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, OnMobile Global, Ltd., Symsoft AB, StreamWIDE SA, Comviva Technologies, Ltd., and One97 Communications, Ltd.

In April 2019 , Sangoma Technologies Corporation announced the release of Switchvox 7, the latest software version of the Switchvox UC solution. The Switchvox 7 platform adds advanced conferencing capabilities for better collaboration, as well as enhanced functionality for D-Series IP phones with call pickup, as well as an upgrade to the platform's operating system to improve performance and security. The launch of Switchvoc 7 will provide better value to the customer base.

For the purpose of this report, reports and data has segmented the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market on the basis of solution type, store, end use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Short Messaging Service (SMS)



Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)



Location Based Services



Mobile Email & Instant Messaging



Mobile Money



Mobile Advertising



Mobile Infotainment



Others

Store Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Google Play



App Store (iOS)

(iOS)

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI



Media & Entertainment



Healthcare



Education



Retail



Government



Telecom & IT



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin Americ

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

