Azerion Holding B.V. Will Host a Conference Call on 28 February 2022 in Relation to its Interim Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 2021

Azerion Holding B.V. will release its Interim Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 2021 and its Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results Full Year 2021 (the "Azerion Holding Interim Results") on Monday 28 February 2022.

Further to that release, Azerion Holding B.V. will host a conference call to discuss its Azerion Holding Interim Results on Monday 28 February 2022, at 14:00 CET / 13.00 GMT. Full access details are set out at the end of this announcement and will also be available on the Azerion website)



Azerion Holding B.V. is the main holding subsidiary of Azerion Group N.V. ("Azerion Group"), a public company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: AZRN). The Azerion Holding Interim Results will be released as required by the terms and conditions of the listed Senior Secured Callable Fixed Rate Bonds (ISIN: SE0015837794).

Azerion Group (previously European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. ("EFIC1") expects to publish its audited financial results for the full year 2021 by the end of April 2022. These results will not include the audited full year 2021 financial results for Azerion Holding B.V. as these financial results relate to a period before the business combination between Azerion Group (then EFIC1) and Azerion Holding B.V. was completed, with that completion taking place on 1 February 2022. It is intended however, that the audited full year 2021 results for Azerion Holding B.V. will be published separately by the end of April 2022.

The first financial results for the post business combination Azerion Group will be the half year 2022 interim financial results, further details for which will follow closer to the time.

Further information in relation to Azerion is available on Azerion's website

INVESTOR INFORMATION AZERION GROUP: ir@azerion.com

ABOUT AZERION GROUP

Azerion Group operates a high-growth, EBITDA profitable digital entertainment and media platform. It is a content-driven, technology and data company, serving consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion Group is engaged in a number of interrelated operating activities including providing technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for advertisers, publishers and game creators as well as developing, publishing, distributing and operating online social and casual games and digital content.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion Group has experienced rapid expansion thanks to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion Group is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com .

Conference Call Details

Monday 28 February 2022, 14.00 - 15.00 CET / 13.00 - 14.00 GMT

Azerion Holding B.V. - Interim Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 2021 and Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results Full Year 2021.

To view the livestream, please register and watch here:

https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/azerion-companies-financial-results-q4-2021

Please note that only dial-in participants can ask questions during the conference call. To ask a question during the presentation, please dial the toll free number below and give these details:

Program Title: Azerion Q4 Results

Conference ID: AZERION

Toll free international dial in numbers:

