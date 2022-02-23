Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Polvi P.Eng. as CEO of our subsidiary clean-tech venture.

Mr. Polvi comes to us upon leaving a successful 22-year career at Shell PLC, where most recently Steve held the title of Manager - Renewable Natural Gas.

At Shell, Mr. Polvi led the development, construction, and start-up of Junction City Biogas, Shell's first ever renewable natural gas project. Steve's knowledge and work experience at Shell spanned all technical and commercial aspects of Natural Gas asset development and management.

For the past five years, Mr. Polvi's primary focus was to advance Shell's Net Zero emissions agenda in the Low Carbon Fuels business.

Mr. Polvi is a resident of Calgary, AB who holds a B.SC. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Polvi is a registered Professional Engineer.

Mr. Steve Polvi states: "I am extremely excited to take on this opportunity as CEO of Aether's Subsidiary; I see new and exciting opportunities in Clean Technology, capable of significantly narrowing the gap towards Net Zero. Aether has given us a broad directive, to target and pursue emissions abatement opportunities across the energy spectrum with no limitations."

Mr. Paul Woodward, CEO of Aether states: "We're excited to bring Steve on board; he is uniquely qualified to fulfill the mandate of our subsidiary -- to explore non-automotive uses of our technology, or for that matter, any clean-air technology that can be acquired and commercially developed. We are delighted to have attracted Steve and we look forward to the value he will undoubtedly bring our shareholders."

ABOUT AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS INC.:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean-air tech company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst tech, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is actively advancing its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. To date, Aether's primary focus has been on catalyst development for the transportation and small motors industries - Both significant contributors to urban air pollution. Recently Aether formed a subsidiary company to explore other applications of it's clean-air technology.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114578