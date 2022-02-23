Akumina, the leading global Employee Experience Platform (EXP), was named as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2022, receiving the highest possible scores in the design tools, knowledge and/or social graphs, integration and interoperability, developer support and personalization criteria.

"Akumina strives to innovate while constantly providing one of the best solutions in the EX-market," said Ed Rogers, CEO of Akumina. "Being named a Strong Performer by a well-respected, independent 3rd party such as Forrester, is an accomplishment Akumina takes pride in and continues to grow from."

In Akumina's vendor profile, the report states: "Akumina is broadening its core intranet and communication capabilities while remaining focused on its key differentiators, such as branding and design tools. While firmly committed to serving clients in the Microsoft ecosystem, Akumina continues to build its own repository capabilities, reducing its reliance on SharePoint Online for basic library services. Its strategy is driven by a vision for a comprehensive EX platform and using data from a user's digital context to deliver relevant content and communication, keeping employees in the flow of work and reducing context-switching. Akumina has a partner strategy that helps it punch above its weight and attract large enterprise clients." Additionally, "Reference customers rate Akumina's content repository and authoring capabilities highly, along with its design and internal communication features."

The analyst mention is another highlight in an already successful run for Akumina. The company realized another consecutive year with record growth in 2021, driving 48% YOY growth over 2020. In recent months, global enterprises such as a UK-based petroleum corporation, a US-based paint and coating manufacturer, and a German-based conglomerate in the manufacturing and technology space have turned to Akumina to solve their digital workplace and intranet demands.

"Akumina brings rapid innovation to the market via its technology," said Bhadresh Patel, CEO of Veracity, an RGP Company and platinum Akumina partner. "Its tremendous success allows us to drive employee experience transformations for our global clients at record pace."

Company leadership continues to deliver on its technology roadmap, with consistent development updates to the Akumina platform. The latest update, Project Waldo, was released across the AkuminaEXP Cloud on February 7th and focused on platform enhancements around enterprise search, micro-application creation and personalization capabilities.

"We are proud of the momentum our team has delivered over the last twelve months," said Akumina President, David Maffei. "Our latest release has been one of the most well-received updates across our customer ecosystem and we look forward to providing the market with even more improvements in the coming months," hinting at two additional ground-breaking releases in 2022.

To access the full report, please visit Akumina.com.

Udaiappa Ramachandran, Akumina CTO Recognized as Microsoft MVP

Akumina CTO, Udaiappa Ramachandran, was recognized in January as one of just 39 Microsoft MVPs in the United States in the Microsoft Azure category. MVPs must demonstrate community leadership and influence, be a Microsoft expert, advocate for the technical community, and contribute to the success of Microsoft products and services.

"I'm honored to be recognized as an MVP," said Ramachandran. "I'm passionate about furthering this work and partnering with others to advocate for the community."

Akumina's EXP Cloud, spearheaded by Ramachandran, is built on Microsoft Azure and is deployed on 4 continents supporting millions of daily active users.

Udaiappa is also the organizer of the NH-Cloud .NET user group and showcases his deep experience in architecture, Cloud computing (Microsoft Azure), product development, software security, and compliances.

About Akumina: Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help every employee in every role work smarter, not harder. By offering a customizable, brandable and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device. Akumina's customers include Sherwin Williams, MassMutual, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crocs, ConocoPhillips, and Sketchers. To learn more visit www.akumina.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005922/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Kenney, VP of Global Marketing

Akumina, Inc.

samantha.kenney@akumina.com

www.akumina.com