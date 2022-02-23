Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (11/22)

As from February 23, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN MINI L MICRON AVA 1 GB00BW6RVL61 BULL STILLF X2 AVA 1 GB00BW6RSV56 MINI L NKY AVA 23 GB00BVZXTQ97 BEAR PALLAD X8 AVA 8 GB00BNTSJT75 BULL LMND X3 AVA 1 GB00BL088D97 TURBO L GULD AVA 149 GB00BG603Y07 TURBO L GULD AVA 90 GB00BG5YS825 MINI L MSTCRD AVA 1 GB00BG5V8Y95 The last day of trading will be February 23, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.