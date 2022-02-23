Anzeige
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Tradegate
23.02.22
18:50 Uhr
83,50 Euro
-0,17
-0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (11/22)

As from February 23, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 

Short name              ISIN

MINI L MICRON AVA 1      GB00BW6RVL61

BULL STILLF X2 AVA 1      GB00BW6RSV56

MINI L NKY AVA 23         GB00BVZXTQ97

BEAR PALLAD X8 AVA 8     GB00BNTSJT75

BULL LMND X3 AVA 1       GB00BL088D97

TURBO L GULD AVA 149    GB00BG603Y07

TURBO L GULD AVA 90     GB00BG5YS825

MINI L MSTCRD AVA 1      GB00BG5V8Y95


The last day of trading will be February 23, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
