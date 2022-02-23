Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that on February 18, 2022 it signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Premium Wellness Science Co. Ltd.1 ("Premium Wellness"), a Japanese cosmetic manufacturer. Premium Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premium Anti-aging Co. Ltd. 2 ("Premium Anti-Aging").

Premium Anti-Aging maintains some of Japan's most popular cosmetic brands for discerning consumers under the age of forty. Its brands include: Duo, Canadel, sitrana, and immuno.

Under the LOI, Sweet Earth is to provide premium organic CBD isolate to Premium Wellness for the Japanese market. Sweet Earth's CBD isolate is purely derived from hemp plant, including stalk, and doesn't contain any THC - the psychoactive component of cannabis. The Company only utilizes organic hemp that is void of fertilizers and pesticides.

Premium Wellness has selected Sweet Earth as its key distributer from the Americas. Under the LOI, Sweet Earth will complete all production, provide documentation of the manufacturing process, and prepare documentation required for US export, while Premium Wellness will complete all documentation required for importation.

In addition to the Company's ongoing research that is being conducted with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Navco"), an accredited laboratory located in Burlington, Ontario, on bioavailability, it has been conducting research on its isolate. The Company is currently conducting isolate toxicity and isolate shelf life studies for the Japanese market.

Toxicity Studies:

Three separate groups are utilized: very frequent (multiple daily usage), occasional (daily) and occasional (every second day). The information benefits Premium Wellness but also aids Sweet Earth products as the Company will be able to provide users of its products recommended usage information.

Shelf Life:

The Company is conducting tests on both isolate and Sweet Earth products to better understand appropriate shelf life labeling. As Apollo Research3 highlights, CBD products can have a shelf life ranging from 6 months to two years; however, almost all CBD products lack expiration dates and efficacy data based on time. Sweet Earth will provide data on its isolate to Premium Wellness and will begin providing expiration labels for its products.

Navco and Sweet Earth have also identified a lipid that not only enhances shelf life but can also increase CBD bioavailability and product stability.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "The signing of the letter of intent with Premium Wellness and our ongoing studies at NAVCO, which includes the identifying of a CBD efficacy-enhancing lipid, are potential game changers. We are very excited about the opportunity to export to Japan and the ability to differentiate the superiority of our products to those of our peers."

