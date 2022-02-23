Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
KONE OYJ
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in KONE Oyj

The following information is based on the press release from KONE Oyj (KNEBV,
FI0009013403) published on February 2, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

KNEBV will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR .35 per share,
effective March 2, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1043919
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
