AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

We continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible. Hospitalizations remain at a very low level and presently AMG has zero hospitalizations. AMG has not experienced a facility closure or operational interruption.





Strategic Highlights

Our Enabling CO 2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO 2 RP) in 2021 enabled 79.0 million tons of CO 2 reduction, 40% more than the 56.6 million tons of enabled CO 2 reduction in 2020.

Reduction Portfolio (ECO RP) in 2021 enabled 79.0 million tons of CO reduction, 40% more than the 56.6 million tons of enabled CO reduction in 2020. AMG today announces a 2030 commitment to reduce direct CO 2 emissions as well as commitment to increase its ECO 2 RP portfolio over the same time period.

emissions as well as commitment to increase its ECO RP portfolio over the same time period. The construction of AMG Vanadium's second spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. Commissioning has begun and the plant is forecast to achieve full run rate capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (SARBV) continues to pursue circular refinery residue opportunities globally.

AMG Brazil will increase its spodumene production by 40,000 tons, bringing its production capacity to 130,000 tons per annum. The project is currently in detailed engineering, with construction planned to commence at the beginning of the second half of 2022, and mechanical completion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Site preparation and building site facilities have started in Bitterfeld, Germany and commissioning for the first module of the battery grade lithium hydroxide upgrader will commence in the third quarter of 2023.

AMG's first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA") for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned.

In December, AMG announced that it will bring its lithium value chain under one new corporate entity to further increase the long-term value of AMG's lithium activities. AMG Lithium activities are comprised of AMG's Brazilian mining and processing plants as well as the German hydroxide project and include the Lithium solid-state battery research and development activities in Frankfurt.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 30% to $330.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EBITDA was $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, 95% higher than the fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA of $22.5 million, marking the sixth straight quarter of sequential improvement. On a full-year basis, EBITDA in 2021 of $136.7 was more than double full year 2020 EBITDA.

Cash from operating activities was $30.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $90.8 million on a year-to-date basis, compared to $19.6 for full year 2020.

AMG's liquidity as of December 31, 2021, was $508 million, with $338 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

The total 2021 dividend proposed is €0.40 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.10, paid on August 13, 2021.

In November, AMG entered into a new $350 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility and a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, which together replaced AMG's prior credit facility and extended the term loan maturity from 2025 to 2028 and revolver maturity from 2023 to 2026. Further strengthening AMG's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), annual CO 2 intensity reduction targets were built into the Revolving Credit Facility, making it a Sustainability Linked Loan.

Amsterdam, 23 February 2022(Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $330.4 million, a 30% increase over $253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $43.9 million, a 95% increase over $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This also marks the sixth straight quarter of sequential growth after the pandemic low point in the second quarter of 2020.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "With regard to COVID, we continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible.

"AMG continued to sequentially improve EBITDA in the fourth quarter and on a full-year basis 2021 EBITDA more than doubled 2020 EBITDA. AMG continues to see price increases and strong volumes throughout our portfolio. Our Clean Energy Materials segment continues to deliver strong EBITDA, which more than tripled since the fourth quarter of 2020, its seventh straight quarter of sequentially increasing EBITDA.

"We are pleased to announce our Enabling CO 2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO 2 RP) in 2021 enabled 79.0 million tons of CO 2 reduction, 40% more than the 56.6 million tons of enabled CO 2 reduction in 2020.

"As regard to our key strategic projects, the construction of the ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio, which will essentially double our recycling capacity for refinery residues, is nearly complete. Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. continues to pursue circular refinery residue opportunities globally; this project advances the goals of a circular economy and is essential in achieving societal benefits of reducing global CO 2 emissions. AMG Brazil will increase its spodumene production by 40,000 tons, bringing its production capacity to 130,000 tons per annum. We have begun site preparation for our new lithium hydroxide production facility in Germany and the groundbreaking ceremony will take place on May 11th. AMG's first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA") for industrial power management applications is proceeding as planned.

"During AMG's Capital Markets Day on January 11th we explained our strategy to further develop our lithium value chain activities and commented on the strategic options."

Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q4 '21 Q4 '20 Change FY '21 FY '20 Change Revenue $330,360 $253,476 30% $1,204,666 $937,116 29% Gross profit 61,797 28,103 120% 208,243 112,653 85% Gross margin 18.7% 11.1% 17.3% 12.0% Operating profit (loss) 22,295 (2,184) N/A 57,141 (9,235) N/A Operating margin 6.7% (0.9%) 4.7% (1.0%) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 5,705 (2,839) N/A 13,771 (41,692) N/A EPS - Fully diluted 0.18 (0.10) N/A 0.44 (1.47) N/A EBIT (1) 32,678 11,059 195% 92,991 23,106 302% EBITDA (2) 43,885 22,539 95% 136,676 66,767 105% EBITDA margin 13.3% 8.9% 11.3% 7.1% Cash from operating activities 30,225 11,358 166% 90,788 19,619 363%

Notes:

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses. Beginning January 1, 2021, AMG has altered its calculation of adjusted EBIT to no longer include the impact of foreign exchange. This alteration was made in consideration of a change in the Company's hedging policy and to better align the reported adjusted EBITDA with the calculation for our bank covenant calculations. Starting January 2021, the Company is no longer hedging European cash pool intergroup balance sheet exposures which will result in higher volatility in our financial results from foreign exchange which we believe is not representative of our operating performance. Foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million. Because of this hedging policy change, we did not retroactively apply this change to the prior year figures, otherwise it would have resulted in a decrease to the prior period EBIT of $1.1 million.

(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q4 '21 Q4 '20 Change FY '21 FY '20 Change Revenue $115,405 $66,995 72% $381,475 $245,664 55% Gross profit 27,950 6,004 366% 75,095 11,994 526% Gross profit before non-recurring items 29,038 8,562 239% 80,264 21,261 278% Operating profit (loss) 16,301 (5,118) N/A 22,476 (24,522) N/A EBITDA 25,753 7,081 264% 66,622 10,580 530%

AMG Clean Energy Materials' revenue increased by $48.4 million, or 72%, to $115.4 million, driven mainly by higher prices in vanadium, tantalum and lithium concentrates offset by lower volumes in each product.

Gross profit before non-recurring items for the quarter increased by $20.5 million compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increased price environment.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.7 million, $4.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher strategic project costs and increased shared-based and variable compensation expense.

The fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA increased by $18.7 million, to $25.8 million from $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q4 '21 Q4 '20 Change FY '21 FY '20 Change Revenue $79,422 $55,483 43% $308,523 $213,318 45% Gross profit 11,189 10,557 6% 48,735 35,629 37% Gross profit before non-recurring items 11,379 11,651 (2%) 48,690 36,806 32% Operating profit 2,584 5,279 (51%) 20,181 14,167 42% EBITDA 6,459 8,871 (27%) 31,200 25,888 21%

AMG Critical Minerals' revenue increased by $23.9 million, or 43%, to $79.4 million, driven by very strong sales volumes of antimony and improved sales prices across all three businesses.

Gross profit before non-recurring items decreased by 2% in the fourth quarter due to the continuing rise in energy and shipping costs, which were only partially passed on to customers.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $3.4 million, to $8.7 million, primarily due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense in the current quarter.

The fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA was $2.4 million lower than the same period in the prior year, due to higher SG&A costs as well as lower profitability driven by higher energy and shipping costs.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q4 '21 Q4 '20 Change FY '21 FY '20 Change Revenue $135,533 $130,998 3% $514,668 $478,134 8% Gross profit 22,658 11,542 96% 84,413 65,030 30% Gross profit before non-recurring items 22,388 15,303 46% 84,309 70,386 20% Operating profit (loss) 3,410 (2,345) N/A 14,484 1,120 1,193% EBITDA 11,673 6,587 77% 38,854 30,299 28%

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' fourth quarter 2021 revenue increased by $4.5 million, or 3% compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was due to higher sales volumes of titanium alloys and higher prices of titanium alloys and chrome metal driven by stronger demand from our aerospace customers. Therefore, fourth quarter 2021 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $7.1 million, or 46%, to $22.4 million.

SG&A expenses increased by $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense in the current quarter.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' EBITDA increased to $11.7 million during the quarter, compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to higher profitability in chrome metal and titanium alloys.

The Company signed $84.9 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by strong orders of remelting, induction, and heat treatment furnaces in China, representing a 1.61x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $188.2 million as of December 31, 2021, 21% higher than $155.1 million as of September 30, 2021, due largely to strong orders of remelting, heat treatment, and induction furnaces. On a full year basis, the Company signed $227.5 million in new orders, representing a balanced 1.00x book to bill ratio.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $8.7 million in 2021, compared to $11.2 in 2020. This variance was mainly driven by improved financial performance offset by movements in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $3.5 million non-cash deferred tax benefit in 2021. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company's net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $9.9 million in 2021, comprised of $12.9M of cash tax payments net of $3.0 million of refunds. In 2020 AMG paid $8.6 million in taxes, comprised of $18.5 million cash payments net of $9.9 million of refunds. The higher cash payments in 2020 were largely a result of payments of taxes owed from profitable prior years, and the refunds in both years resulted from overpayment in prior years.

Exceptional Items

AMG's fourth quarter and full year 2021 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in 2021 and 2020 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q4 '21 Q4 '20 Change FY '21 FY '20 Change Gross profit $61,797 $28,103 120% $208,243 $112,653 85% Inventory cost adjustment - 2,160 (100%) 1,164 6,219 (81%) Restructuring (reversal) expense (140) 4,374 N/A 522 5,700 (91%) Asset impairment expense (reversal) 153 566 (73%) (711) 664 N/A Strategic project expense 1,501 313 380% 4,045 3,217 26% Others (506) - N/A - - N/A Gross profit excluding exceptional items 62,805 35,516 77% 213,263 128,453 66%



Liquidity

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Senior secured debt $371,897 $364,640 2% Cash & cash equivalents 337,877 207,366 63% Senior secured net debt 34,020 157,274 (78%) Other debt 24,398 19,876 23% Net debt excluding municipal bond 58,418 177,150 (67%) Municipal bond debt 319,476 319,699 - Restricted cash 93,434 208,919 (55%) Net debt 284,460 287,930 (1%)

AMG had a net debt position of $284.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $338 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $170 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $508 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2021.

In January 2022, AMG entered into €140 million of long-term bilateral unsecured performance-based guarantee facility agreements. These guarantee arrangements support expected customer advanced payments and replace the existing guarantee arrangements.

In November, AMG entered into a new $350 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility and a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, which together replaced AMG's prior credit facility and extended the term loan maturity from 2025 to 2028 and revolver maturity from 2023 to 2026. Further strengthening AMG's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance, annual CO 2 intensity reduction targets were built into the Revolving Credit Facility, making it a Sustainability Linked Loan.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's fourth quarter 2021 net finance costs were $12.6 million compared to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by the write-off of prior unamortized debt issuance fees during the quarter associated with the refinancing noted above and foreign exchange losses during the quarter.

AMG capitalized $3.8 million of interest costs in the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with $3.8 million in the same period in 2020, driven by interest associated with the Company's tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio.

SG&A

AMG's fourth quarter 2021 SG&A expenses were $39.5 million compared to $26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the variance driven largely by increased strategic project costs and higher shared-based and variable compensation expense.

Full year 2021 SG&A expenses were $139.6 million, an increase of $21.8 million, or 19%, versus the prior year. SG&A expenses for 2021 included $89.9 million in personnel costs compared to $68.0 million in 2020. The 2021 personnel costs were increased due to higher share-based and variable compensation expense associated with our profitability during the year, and the 2020 personnel cost was reduced by cost reduction efforts in response to the onset of the pandemic.

Net Income to Shareholders

Net income to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.7 million compared to a loss of $2.8 million in 2020. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 were impacted (net of tax) by three large non-cash charges: first, a $3.7 million write-off of unamortized financing expenses from the 2018 financing; second, a $4.7 million charge related to 2019 share-based compensation awards which were not expected to vest at the end of the prior year, however, due to higher than anticipated profitability in the current year the awards are now expected to vest; third, a $2.0 million foreign exchange charge due primarily to intercompany debt balances. Excluding these non-cash charges, AMG would have net income to shareholders of $16.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Final Dividend Proposed

AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share over the financial year 2021. The interim dividend of €0.10, paid on August 13, 2021, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.30.

A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 5th, 2022.

Outlook

Previously, AMG increased its EBITDA guidance for full year 2022 to $225 million or higher based on significantly improved market conditions in lithium and we reaffirm this guidance.

AMG anticipates the Company will increase overall staffing from about 3,300 at the end of 2021 by 5 to 10% due to the hiring associated with the ramp-up of the vanadium expansion in Ohio and the lithium expansion in Germany.

Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be between $175 million and $200 million mainly driven by the finalization of construction for the vanadium expansion in Ohio and expenditures related to the construction of the lithium hydroxide plant in Germany.

With regard to financing in 2022, AMG has recently finalized its debt refinancing and although we look to consistently optimize our financial structure, our current liquidity can fully fund all of the approved capital expansion projects mentioned above.

In addition, AMG is pleased to announce a two-pronged commitment to reduce our CO 2 emissions and increase our enabled CO 2 savings through 2030:

AMG commits to reduce its direct CO 2 emissions by 20% by 2030 from a baseline of 2019 (i.e., pre COVID) adjusted for the startup of our Zanesville facility. This is a total reduction of 125,000 tons of CO 2 . AMG commits to increase its enabled CO 2 reduction by 10% per annum from 2021 levels of 79.0 million through 2030.

Net income (loss) to EBITDA reconciliation

Q4 '21 Q4 '20 FY '21 FY '20 Net income (loss) $4,139 ($2,613) $13,779 ($42,460) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,293 (4,950) 8,707 11,184 Net finance cost (1) 12,644 5,956 33,602 23,524 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions (2) 6,883 (2,164) 10,206 3,792 Restructuring (reversal) expense (140) 4,374 522 5,700 Inventory cost adjustment - 2,160 1,164 6,219 Asset impairment expense (reversal) 153 566 (711) 664 Environmental provision 230 4,287 11,941 4,342 Strategic project expense (3) 3,769 2,529 12,157 7,085 Non-recurring legal expense - (35) 44 1,353 Share of loss of associates 219 518 1,053 947 Others (512) 431 527 756 EBIT 32,678 11,059 92,991 23,106 Depreciation and amortization 11,207 11,480 43,685 43,661 EBITDA 43,885 22,539 136,676 66,767

(1) See note (1) to the Key Figures table.

(2) Amount includes variable compensation expense which settled in shares in 2021.

(3) The Company is in the ramp-up phase for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium's expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 330,360 253,476 Cost of sales (268,563) (225,373) Gross profit 61,797 28,103 Selling, general and administrative expenses (39,501) (26,065) Environmental expense (230) (4,287) Other income, net 229 65 Net other operating expense (1) (4,222) Operating profit (loss) 22,295 (2,184) Finance income 1,107 2,311 Finance cost (13,751) (7,172) Net finance cost (12,644) (4,861) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (219) (518) Profit (loss) before income tax 9,432 (7,563) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,293) 4,950 Profit (loss) for the period 4,139 (2,613) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 5,705 (2,839) Non-controlling interests (1,566) 226 Profit (loss) for the period 4,139 (2,613) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.18 (0.10) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.18 (0.10)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Income Statement For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 1,204,666 937,116 Cost of sales (996,423) (824,463) Gross profit 208,243 112,653 Selling, general and administrative expenses (139,576) (117,780) Environmental expense (11,941) (4,342) Other income, net 415 234 Net other operating expense (11,526) (4,108) Operating profit (loss) 57,141 (9,235) Finance income 1,938 4,757 Finance cost (35,540) (25,851) Net finance cost (33,602) (21,094) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,053) (947) Profit (loss) before income tax 22,486 (31,276) Income tax expense (8,707) (11,184) Profit (loss) for the year 13,779 (42,460) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 13,771 (41,692) Non-controlling interests 8 (768) Profit (loss) for the year 13,779 (42,460) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.44 (1.47) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.44 (1.47)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars



December 31,

2021

Unaudited December 31, 2020 Assets Property, plant and equipment 693,624 551,926 Goodwill and other intangible assets 44,684 43,207 Derivative financial instruments 95 1,894 Other investments 29,830 27,527 Deferred tax assets 52,937 58,081 Restricted cash 85,023 208,919 Other assets 8,471 8,496 Total non-current assets 914,664 900,050 Inventories 218,320 152,306 Derivative financial instruments 4,056 5,961 Trade and other receivables 145,435 122,369 Other assets 65,066 44,821 Current tax assets 5,888 5,108 Restricted cash 8,411 - Cash and cash equivalents 337,877 207,366 Assets held for sale - 1,005 Total current assets 785,053 538,936 Total assets 1,699,717 1,438,986

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars



December 31,

2021

Unaudited December 31, 2020 Equity Issued capital 853 831 Share premium 553,715 489,546 Treasury shares (16,596) (80,165) Other reserves (96,421) (110,593) Retained earnings (deficit) (173,117) (184,139) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 268,434 115,480 Non-controlling interests 25,718 25,790 Total equity 294,152 141,270 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 675,384 673,262 Lease liabilities 45,692 47,092 Employee benefits 162,628 197,158 Provisions 14,298 15,322 Deferred revenue 22,341 4,361 Other liabilities 11,098 8,237 Derivative financial instruments 2,064 4,389 Deferred tax liabilities 5,617 5,398 Total non-current liabilities 939,122 955,219



Loans and borrowings 27,341 23,392 Lease liabilities 4,857 4,789 Short-term bank debt 13,046 7,561 Deferred revenue 18,478 1,623 Other liabilities 80,672 66,182 Trade and other payables 252,765 164,999 Derivative financial instruments 6,010 10,264 Advance payments from customers 35,091 29,885 Current tax liability 10,586 7,480 Provisions 17,597 26,322 Total current liabilities 466,443 342,497 Total liabilities 1,405,565 1,297,716 Total equity and liabilities 1,699,717 1,438,986

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 13,779 (42,460) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 8,707 11,184 Depreciation and amortization 43,685 43,661 Asset impairment (reversal) expense (711) 664 Net finance cost 33,602 21,094 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 1,053 947 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (65) 358 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 10,028 1,429 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (10,184) (121) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments 22,747 10,829 Cash generated from operating activities 122,641 47,585 Finance costs paid, net (21,950) (19,410) Income tax paid (9,903) (8,556) Net cash from operating activities 90,788 19,619 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,029 71 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (162,240) (123,695) Acquisitions of subsidiaries (458) - Investments in associates and joint ventures (1,000) (1,000) Change in restricted cash 115,485 100,662 Interest received on restricted cash 39 1,120 Capitalized borrowing cost (15,838) (15,150) Other 30 76 Net cash used in investing activities (62,953) (37,916)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)



For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 352,152 9,190 Payment of transaction costs related to debt (7,630) - Repayment of borrowings (342,781) (4,072) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 123,627 - Net repurchase of common shares (2,058) (638) Dividends paid (7,598) (9,513) Payment of lease liabilities (5,313) (4,738) Contributions by non-controlling interests 667 597 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 111,066 (9,174) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 138,901 (27,471) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 207,366 226,218 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (8,390) 8,619 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 337,877 207,366

