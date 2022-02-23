DJ Cerdá: 50 years creating experiences and business opportunities

A family business that transforms itself to offer much more than just products L'Olleria, Valencia, Spain Few companies over time manage to consolidate, transform and evolve according to the demands of their consumers and collaborators. Cerdá Group is a clear example of this. The company is celebrating 50 years in business and 35 years as managers of such well-known licenses as Disney, Star Wars and Marvel, among others.

As one of the owners, José Francisco Cerdá, current Marketing and Product Director, tells the story of the company which has been linked to his own personal and professional growth. He stresses that all this achievement has been thanks to the entrepreneurial seed, the values and the way of understanding work that his father sowed in him and his siblings from an early age. This 50th anniversary has been the perfect opportunity to look back and remember with joy the beginnings of licensing in Spain.

The celebration of Cerdá Group's 50th anniversary was accompanied by the official announcement of the birth of its Retail Lab called SuperMoments. With this new project, the company seeks not only to improve its production processes, but also to understand the day-to-day needs of its customers, testing products, packaging, signage, developing experiences at the point of sale with the end customer in mind... and, based on this, to help the retail channel with its implementations and management.

For Thibault Wéry, Managing Director of Cerdá Group, "the SuperMoments shops have enabled research, trial and error testing in situ and analysis of the results so that Cerdá can continue creating resources that drive and generate results in the retail business". SuperMoments Retail Lab is added to the other services that the Cerdá Group offers its clients, such as digital and automatic catalogue integration, the creation of exclusive products and collections on demand, as well as the stock service available in its own warehouses and personalized advice.

Through the Cerdá SuperMoments Retail Lab, distributors and chain shops have access to specific training, marketing tools, graphic signage, product implementations and sales techniques that Cerdá Group openly shares so that they can replicate or adapt everything they consider interesting, in order to help them in their daily management.

About Cerdá

The Cerdá Group specializes in the production and distribution of licensed products from world-renowned entertainment brands: Disney, Marvel, LucasFilms, Warner Bros, Nickelodeon, Universal...

