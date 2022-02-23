DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD PURSUES ITS EXTERNAL PUBLISHING STRATEGY THROUGH A NEW CO-PRODUCTION

Paris, February 23, 2022

DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, and Studio TOLIMA, a games development studio, are proud to announce their collaboration. DONTNOD will publish Studio TOLIMA's next game developed as a co-production in which DONTNOD holds the majority rights of the Intellectual Property.

Studio TOLIMA, based in Brussels and founded in 2022, is currently developing an original creation, which fits with the editorial vision and values of DONTNOD uniting a very committed community of gamers around the world.

To support its publisher ambitions, the Publishing and Marketing departments have been strengthened and are now made of more than 20 talents enabling DONTNOD to support future game releases, whether self-published or developed by external studios.

With this partnership, DONTNOD will provide to Studio TOLIMA its knowledge and experience acquired with its previous titles, in order to support this future creation in its development and marketing. This controlled co-production, developed by a handful of talents and based on a minimalist universe, offers significant adaptation potential both in terms of media (PC, mobile, tablet) and language versions to address the most dynamic markets. This new collaboration contributes positively to the value creation potential of the studio-publisher which integrates an additional Intellectual Property to its assets and strengthen its games line-up beyond its internal production capacities.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DONTNOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, starting with Twin Mirror, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Studio TOLIMA:

Studio TOLIMA s a Belgian independent developer, based in Brussels and founded in 2022. Composed of experienced developers, Studio TOLIMA specializes in the production of unique, minimalist and accessible video games

