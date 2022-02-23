Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJG0 ISIN: TH1027010012 Ticker-Symbol: I93 
Stuttgart
23.02.22
08:05 Uhr
1,260 Euro
+0,030
+2,44 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,35021:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARBIOS
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARBIOS SA33,180-5,25 %
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL1,260+2,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.