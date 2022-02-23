Legal Risk Services Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Global Arbitration & Mediation Services, Inc. to Deliver Nationwide Digital On-line Arbitration and Mediation Program

LEBANON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Legal Risk Services Inc. ("LRS"), of Lebanon, PA in partnership with Global Arbitration & Mediation Services, Inc. ("GAM") of Albany, NY is pleased to announce a new nationwide digital and on-line arbitration program. Under the terms of the partnership LRS will have exclusive rights to expand the GAM digital and on-line arbitration and mediation services to the LRS network of legal and court services professionals along with existing and new clients. LRS will solicit new applications online and through mobile applications in addition to marketing to the LRS nationwide membership base.

Legal Risk Services Inc. CEO, Vincent Smith stated, "We are pleased to provide this valuable digital dispute resolution service to our clients. Online mediation is a great service that helps to reduce time and legal costs".

Lebanon, Pennsylvania based, Legal Risk Services, Inc (LRS) provides direct-to-consumer legal plan products through its nationwide Discount Legal Plan which is authorized to conduct business by the American Bar Association's Group Legal Services Association (GLSA). LRS provides members of the general public with post-arrest and post-conviction criminal defense related services, as well as family law and immigration defense law matters, through the legal plan's nationwide attorney network. By virtue of LRS's ownership of its legal plan operations, LRS offers its customers a host of criminal justice related financial products, including flexible financing options so they can pay for their criminal defense related and/or family law and immigration related legal fees. This financing covers onerous costs which members might not otherwise be able to afford. No other legal plan in America provides its customers a financing option. LRS owns the registered trademark "Discount Legal Plan tm" and all logo's, service marks, and the like currently used in the operation of its business. Additionally, LRS is a partner in several other court-related service providers including, People's Justice, LLC, a Pro Se (Do-It-Yourself), and Divorces and More. Both are direct-to-consumer legal document service providers. LRS wholly-owns Nationwide Virtual Paralegal Services, LLC, a virtual paralegal service for lawyers on a nationwide basis. LRS also wholly-owns Habitats of Hope, LLC which provides sober living facilities specializing in drug and alcohol addiction-related services for individuals on a pretrial and court ordered basis. LRS fully-owns a group legal plan trading as "HELP Legal Plan". This family of businesses is dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of clients and members across the Country. Most recently, LRS has launched American Prison Advisors LLC to assist clients in all aspects and phases of incarceration. The company operates as a prison consulting venture providing a digital library of educational and self-help media. More information on the Discount Legal Plan tm is available at https://www.discount-legal-plan.com/. Find LRS products and services online and at brick and mortar locations where self-help legal products are available www.PeoplesJustice.co . Some of the DIY legal services include, no fault divorce, last will and testament, parenting agreements, domestic relations orders, pro se litigation, and more.

About Global Arbitration & Mediation Services, Inc.

Global Arbitration & Mediation Services, Inc. is a digital on-line arbitration and mediation service to commercial customers and consumers, providing alternation dispute resolution whereby a dispute between two parties is resolved without the court system by an impartial "Arbiter" or panel of "Arbiters" that the parties agree to or are contractually obligated to utilize. Global Arbitration & Mediation Services, Inc. developed a digital on-line platform to allow parties the ability to solve disputes and mediate conflicts during the trying times of the COVID-19 Pandemic when in person litigation, arbitration and mediation were not able to happen. Parties can utilize the GAM platform from the comfort of their own home, via computer, tablet, or smart phone. GAM connects the parties with an arbitrator or mediator in the venue of the dispute to conduct a digital online arbitration or mediation. GAM's state of the art digital on-line platform allows for a faster more cost-effective option to those seeking resolution via arbitration or mediation.

About Legal Risk Services, Inc

