- • Coterra Energy 2022 capital investment is less than 35 percent of projected cash flow from operating activities
- • Coterra Energy 2022 free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $3 billion at recent strip prices
- • Coterra Energy 2022 Guiding to combined company 4 and 10 percent annual oil volume growth
- • Coterra Energy 2022 Guiding approximately 3 percent total equivalent production decline
