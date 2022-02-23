Calibre Mining Corp.: A Strong Finish to 2021 as Calibre Exceeds the High-End of Gold Production Guidance With 182,755 Ounces and Closes Fiore Deal to Expand into Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") announces financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and the corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 can be found at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com) and the Company's website, www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com). All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.



2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production of 182,755 ounces: Limon produced 67,352 ounces from 495,668 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 4.69 g/t Au and average recoveries of 89.7% Libertad produced 115,403 ounces from 1,462,912 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 2.68 g/t Au and average recoveries of 92.8%;

Gold sales of 183,242 ounces (2020 - 135,357 ounces) grossing $328.1 million in revenue (2020 - $242.7 million), resulting in an average realized gold price1 of $1,791/oz (2020 - $1,793/oz);

Announced the acquisition of Fiore Gold in Nevada, which closed in January 2022, creating a diversified, Americas focused, growing, mid-tier gold producer;

Cash of $78.5 million as at December 31, 2021 (pre-transaction); a 47% increase from December 31, 2020;

Generated $105.6 million in cash from operating activities (2020 - $81.3 million);

Net income of $58.2 million, with basic net income per share of $0.17 (2020 - $63.4 million, basic net income per share of $0.19);

Consolidated Total Cash Costs1 and AISC1 of $1,013 and $1,136 per ounce respectively ($878 and $1,043 for 2020 respectively);

Released the Company's inaugural Sustainability report, available on the Company's website;

Completed the Pavon Pre-Feasibility study, demonstrating strong exploration potential, and an after-tax NPV of $106 million (at $1,700 Au and a discount of 5%) (full technical report is available on the Company's website and on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com));

Commenced open pit mining at Pavon Norte, and increased daily ore haulage rates to the Libertad mill during the year;

Advanced technical drilling, land purchases, social and environmental activities at the initial resource zones at the Eastern Borosi Project ("EBP") with permitting commencing in Q1 2022 for open pit and underground operations, leading to expected production growth in the second half of 2023;

Significant exploration results have been announced throughout 2021 resulting from the multi-rig exploration drill programs active across the mine sites and satellite opportunities - most notably the high-grade EBP property, and the high-grade Volcan zone located 5 kilometres from the Libertad mill.

Q4 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production of 49,218 ounces: Limon produced 19,599 ounces from 123,330 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 5.59 g/t Au and average recoveries of 89.8% Libertad produced 29,619 ounces from 456,561 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 2.29 g/t Au and average recoveries of 90.3%;

Gold sales of 49,207 ounces (Q4 2020 - 42,335 ounces) grossing $88.1 million in revenue (Q4 2020 - $79.7 million) which resulted in an average realized gold price1 of $1,791/oz (Q4 2020 - $1,882/oz);

Net income of $14.6 million (Q4 2020: $23.3 million); basic net income per share of $0.04 (Q4 2020: $0.07);

Consolidated Total Cash Costs1 and AISC1 of $1,026 and $1,139 per ounce, respectively ($940 and $1,051 for Q4 2020, respectively);

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "The Calibre team delivered another strong quarter to beat the high end of our 2021 production guidance. A solid contribution was delivered from our Pavon open pit deposit, which we permitted, developed, and ramped up production to 1,000 tonnes per day of ore to Libertad mill all within 22 months. Calibre has a compelling value proposition in that we have 2.7 million tonnes of installed processing capacity of which approximately 70% is being utilized. I am very pleased with the significant progress during the year at EBP which I expect to be our next high-grade satellite deposit to feed into our existing infrastructure resulting in 2023 and 2024 production growth.

As the year progressed, our commitment to growing the Company was enhanced with the announcement of the acquisition of Fiore Gold which closed on January 12, 2022. This transaction builds on our focus to continuously create value for shareholders by bringing a diversified asset base, immediate production and robust growth and exploration upside in Nevada.

With multi-rig exploration drill programs active across all Calibre sites, and development opportunities advancing, we remain committed to reinvesting into mine development and exploration to increase resource confidence, expand resources, make new discoveries, and grow production organically. With $78.5 million in cash pre-transaction, and no debt, we have commenced 2022 well positioned to enable Calibre to continue self-funding growth, exploration, and mine development across all our assets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS SUMMARY: Q4 2021 AND FY 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

$'000 (except per share and per ounce amounts, as noted) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 88,109 $ 79,677 $ 328,132 $ 242,748 Cost of sales, including depreciation and amortization $ (64,850 ) $ (45,086 ) $ (223,883 ) (133,135 ) Mine operating income $ 23,259 $ 34,591 $ 104,249 $ 109,613 Net income $ 14,649 $ 23,255 $ 58,199 $ 63,413 Net income per share (basic) $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 Net income per share (fully diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Cash provided by operating activities $ 22,389 $ 28,736 $ 105,600 $ 81,261 Capital investment in mine development and PPE $ 11,520 $ 12,352 $ 63,029 $ 35,576 Capital investment in exploration $ 6,710 $ 5,886 $ 21,357 $ 15,472 Capital investment on acquisition of EBP $ - $ - $ - $ 4,000 Average realized gold price ($/oz)1 $ 1,791 $ 1,882 $ 1,791 $ 1,793 Total Cash Costs ($/oz)1 $ 1,026 $ 940 $ 1,013 $ 878 AISC ($/oz)1 $ 1,139 $ 1,051 $ 1,136 $ 1,043





Consolidated Operating Results

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Ore Mined (tonnes) 559,953 528,213 2,092,598 1,773,971 Ore Milled (tonnes) 579,891 501,228 1,958,580 1,729,157 Ore Milled Grade (g/t Au) 2.99 2.81 3.19 2.71 Au Recovery (%) 90.1 % 90.9 % 91.7 % 91.4 % Gold Production (ounces) 49,218 42,573 182,755 136,009 Gold Sales (ounces) 49,207 42,335 183,242 135,357





MINING OPERATING RESULTS

Open Pit Mining Operations

During Q4 2021, most of the open pit production came from Limon Central totaling 193,077 tonnes at an average grade of 4.46 g/t, with material from Pavon Norte contributing 70,440 tonnes at a grade of 2.52 g/t, 174,461 tonnes at 0.96 g/t of previously processed "spent ore", and 4,582 tonnes at 11.85 g/t from artisanal small miners ("ASM"). By comparison, during Q4 2020, open pit mining consisted of 173,651 tonnes at an average grade of 4.51 g/t from Limon Central, 100,434 tonnes at 3.31 g/t from the Jabali open pit (currently not being mined), 172,159 tonnes grading 0.68 g/t from previously processed "spent ore", and 10,939 tonnes at 16.97 g/t from ASM and other sources.

For the full year 2021, open pit mine production from Limon Central totaled 787,096 ore tonnes at an average grade of 3.46 g/t, Pavon Norte totaled 304,911 tonnes at a grade of 3.34 g/t, 573,040 tonnes at a grade of 0.96 g/t of previously processed "spent ore", and 18,619 tonnes at 15.86 g/t from ASM. For comparison, 2020 open pit production from Limon Central totaled 522,962 tonnes at a grade of 4.63 g/t, 367,543 tonnes from the Jabali open pit grading 3.27 g/t, 697,169 tonnes grading 0.75 g/t from previously processed "spent ore", and 36,867 tonnes from ASM and other sources grading 15.85 g/t.

Underground Mining Operations

Underground mine production increased year over year as the Veta Nueva underground mine reached commercial production in January 2021, Panteon South underground mine reached commercial production in July 2021, while the Jabalí West underground mine was suspended until August 2020 which resulted in higher comparative Jabalí production year over year.

Q4 2021 ore production was 56,406 tonnes at a grade of 3.31 g/t from Jabalí West, 11,132 tonnes at a grade of 5.13 g/t from Santa Pancha, 33,049 tonnes at a grade of 8.66 g/t from Panteon South, and 16,806 tonnes grading 3.95 g/t from Veta Nueva. During Q4 2020, the Company mined 29,641 tonnes at a grade of 3.11 g/t from Santa Pancha, 16,136 tonnes grading 3.59 g/t from Veta Nueva, and 25,252 tonnes grading 3.85 g/t from Jabalí West.

Full year ore production was 200,271 tonnes at a grade of 3.42 g/t from Jabalí West, 60,176 tonnes at a grade of 3.73 g/t from Santa Pancha, 82,957 tonnes at a grade of 7.60 g/t from Panteon South, and 65,528 tonnes grading 4.08 g/t from Veta Nueva. In comparison during 2020 the Company mined 90,572 tonnes at a grade of 3.59 g/t from Santa Pancha, 30,958 tonnes grading 4.08 g/t from Veta Nueva, and 27,900 tonnes grading 3.75 g/t from Jabalí West.

Mining Operating Results Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Operating Information Ore Mined - open pit (t) 442,560 457,183 1,683,666 1,624,541 Ore Mined - open pit (t) - average grade (g/t Au) 2.85 3.09 2.73 2.91 Waste Mined - open pit (t) 2,591,783 3,767,127 14,854,381 15,672,471 Ore Mined - underground (t) 117,393 71,029 408,932 149,430 Ore Mined - underground - average grade (g/t Au) 5.08 3.57 4.42 3.73 Total Ore Mined (t) 559,953 528,213 2,092,598 1,773,971 Total Ore Mined - average grade (g/t Au) 3.32 3.16 3.06 2.98





PROCESSING OPERATING RESULTS

Processing at Limon

In Q4 2021, the Company benefited from higher mined grades at Limon Central and Panteon South underground compared to Q4 2020. Of note, the favourable mining sequence at Limon Central and the mining of higher-grade ore at Santa Pancha, Panteon South, and Veta Nueva in Q4 2021 were significant factors in driving Limon's mill grade during the quarter.

Tonnes milled for full year 2021 was 67,587 tonnes higher than 2020 due to the temporary pandemic suspension in Q2 of 2020, while the lower grade year over year was due to mine sequencing at the Limon Central ore body, which is the primary source of ore milled at Limon.

Processing Operating Results at Limon Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Ore Milled (t) 123,330 120,109 495,668 428,081 Grade (g/t Au) 5.59 5.48 4.69 5.25 Recovery (%) 89.8 89.5 89.7 89.8 Gold Produced 19,599 19,006 67,352 64,558 Gold Sold 19,578 18,872 67,620 64,255





Processing at Libertad

During Q4 2021, the Libertad mill produced 29,619 ounces of gold from 456,561 tonnes at an average grade of 2.29 g/t. Tonnes milled increased 75,443 versus Q4 2020 due to the success of the Company's hub and spoke strategy to transport ore from Limon and Pavon to the Libertad mill, and due to the consumption of spent ore. Processed grade increased due to higher-grade ores delivered from Limon and from 123% more tonnes from Jabalí West.

Libertad mill produced 115,403 ounces during 2021, which was 43,952 ounces higher than 2020, due to significantly higher ore deliveries from Limon, with 372,898 tonnes of ore delivered in 2021 at an average grade of 3.09 g/t compared to 220,623 tonnes at an average grade of 2.80 g/t in 2020. Ore delivery from Pavon Norte to Libertad totalled 245,594 tonnes in 2021.

Processing Operating Results at Libertad Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Ore Milled (t) 456,561 381,118 1,462,912 1,301,076 Grade (g/t Au) 2.29 1.97 2.68 1.88 Recovery (%) 90.3 92.2 92.8 92.9 Gold Produced 29,619 23,567 115,403 71,451 Gold Sold 29,629 23,462 115,622 71,102





CONSOLIDATED Q4 2021 AND FY 2021 FINANCIAL REVIEW

Mining Operations

During Q4 2021, the Company generated $88.1 million of revenue on sales of 49,207 gold ounces, at an average realized price1 of $1,791/oz, compared to Q4 2020 revenue of $79.7 million from the sale of 42,335 ounces at an average realized price1 of $1,882/oz. The increased sales volume generated an extra $12.9 million over Q4 2020, which was partially offset by a $4.5 million decrease due to a $91/oz lower price.

For the full year 2021, the Company generated $328.1 million on 183,242 gold ounces, at an average realized price1 of $1,791/oz, compared to 2020 revenue of $242.7 million from 135,357 gold ounces at an average realized price1 of $1,793/oz. Significantly higher revenue in 2021 over 2020 was a result of the pandemic-related suspension of operations in Q2 2020 that was previously noted.

Total Cash Costs1 for Q4 2021 were $1,026/oz, and AISC1 of $1,139/oz compared to $940/oz and $1,051/oz respectively for Q4 2020. The $86/oz increase in Cash Costs1 was primarily a result of price escalations for diesel, grinding media, and chemicals, followed by additional tonnes transported from Limon and Pavon to Libertad (Q4/21 - 176,000 tonnes vs. Q4/20 - 101,000 tonnes). The $88/oz increase in AISC1 is a result of the $86/oz higher Cash Costs1 noted above, and slightly higher expenditures in Q4 2021 for sustaining capital, reclamation, and corporate administration.

Total cost of sales for Q4 2021 was $64.9 million which included production costs of $47.0 million, royalties and production taxes of $3.5 million, and depreciation of $14.3 million. Q4 2020 total cost of sales was $45.1 million was comprised of $36.0 million in production costs, royalties, and production taxes of $3.8 million, and depreciation of $5.3 million. Production costs rose by $11.0 million due to price escalations for diesel, grinding media, and chemicals, a 74% increase in tonnes transported to Libertad from Pavon and Limon under the hub and spoke strategy (176,000 tonnes vs. 101,000 tonnes), and processing 20% more ore at Libertad (456,561 tonnes vs. 381,118 tonnes). Depreciation costs rose $9.0 million due to amortization of underground development costs at each of Panteon and Veta Nueva and amortizing deferred/capitalized stripping at Limon during 2020 and 2021.

Total Cash Costs1 for 2021 were $1,013/oz and AISC1 were $1,136/oz compared to $878/oz and $1,043/oz respectively for 2020. The $135/oz increase in Cash Costs1 was result of a suspension of operations in Q2 2020, transporting an additional 398,000 tonnes from Limon and Pavon to Libertad under the hub and spoke strategy (619,000 tonnes in 2021 vs. 221,000 tonnes in 2020), commodity price inflation for diesel, grinding media, and chemicals, and processing an extra 161,836 tonnes of material at Libertad. AISC1 increased by $93/oz, despite the $135/oz increase in Cash Costs1, as total expenditures for sustaining capital, sustaining exploration, and corporate administration were similar year over year, while 2021 had substantially higher gold sales as a denominator.

Total cost of sales for 2021 were $223.9 million which included production costs of $172.0 million, royalties and production taxes of $13.6 million, and depreciation of $38.3 million. In comparison, 2020 cost of sales were $133.1 million, driven by production costs of $107.9 million, royalty and production taxes of $10.9 million, and depreciation of $14.3 million. The $64.1 million increase in production costs was a result of the suspension of operations due to Covid in Q2 2020, transporting 619,000 tonnes of material from Limon and Pavon to Libertad in 2021 (221,000 tonnes in 2020), processing an additional 161,836 tonnes at Libertad mill, and commodity price inflation. Depreciation and amortization in 2021 of $38.3 million was $24.0 million higher than that of 2020 related to suspension of operations for the majority of Q2 2020, higher mine production and associated depletion and depreciation rates, production as it relates to the updated reserve and resource estimate as of December 31, 2020, amortizing deferred stripping at Limon, and the commencement of production achieved at Panteon South and Veta Nueva in 2021.

Expenses and Net Income

For Q4 2021 and the year 2021, corporate G&A was $2.1 million and $7.6 million compared to $1.6 million and $7.7 million for the same periods in 2020. Corporate administration for 2021 was slightly lower as reduced costs associated with lower administrative staff levels, reduced salaries, and a reduction of costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced travel and marketing, were partially offset by higher costs associated with management departures and related severances.

2022 GUIDANCE

CONSOLIDATED

2022 GUIDANCE NICARAGUA

2022 GUIDANCE NEVADA

2022 GUIDANCE Gold Production/Sales (ounces) 220,000 - 235,000 180,000 - 190,000 40,000 - 45,000 Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)1 $1,075 - $1,150 $1,000 - $1,100 $1,400 - $1,500 AISC ($/ounce)1 $1,200 - $1,275 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,450 - $1,550 Growth Capital ($ million) $55 - $60 $45 - $50 $5 - $10 Exploration Capital ($ million) $40 - $42 $20 - $22 $18 - $20

Calibre will continue its significant exploration activities across all its assets as we continue to realize the prospective and under-explored potential its portfolio has to offer and will continue to re-invest in the business as exploration and resource delineation programs continue in Nicaragua, and now, Nevada. Calibre's goal of becoming a growth-oriented, Americas-focused, mid-tier gold producer continues to advance with the recent agreement to acquire Fiore, which provides a logical step to building a robust and jurisdictionally diverse gold producer with three established operations, significant exploration potential and a path to future growth.

Nevada production is forecasted to be relatively flat with consistent growth and exploration spend quarter over quarter. Growth capital is largely spent on advancing state permitting and technical studies to better understand the production growth opportunity at Gold Rock. Calibre continues to see strong exploration potential at Gold Rock but in 2022 the Company will significantly increase drilling activities at the Pan heap leach operation. The Company currently has 2 rigs operating at Gold Rock and 3 at Pan.

Nicaraguan 2022 gold production is forecasted to increase quarter over quarter with a significant increase in Q4 2022. Production in the second half of 2022 is expected to be approximately 20% higher than that of the first half due to change in deposit grade profiles and mine sequencing. As a result, the Company expects lower Total Cash Costs1 and AISC1 during the second half of the year.

In 2022, Total Cash Costs1 are forecasted to be slightly higher than 2021 as a result of incorporating the Nevada assets into the Calibre portfolio, and due to inflation impacts on fuel, consumables, and labour costs. Growth capital is anticipated to be relatively consistent throughout the year to unlock value at new deposits including the high-grade Pavon Central and EBP - both expected to increase production and reduce costs commencing in 2023.

Nicaragua growth capital outside AISC1 includes underground development at Panteon Norte and Atravesada to advance additional mill feed sources, new open pit mine development at Pavon Central, Limon Norte and La Tigra waste stripping, land acquisition, and early construction activity at the EBP, which is expected to be the next "spoke" for the Libertad complex.

